Inside Jaden Smith's Bahamas getaway for 26th birthday with sister Willow Smith — photos

Happy birthday, Jaden Smith! The musician, actor, and designer turned 26 on July 8, and his family members are already starting the day off right with tributes in his honor.

Although as it turns out, the birthday boy himself is spending some days in the sun and having fun, having jetted off to the Bahamas for the big day with some of his close friends.

One of his childhood friends, musician Daniel, took to Instagram with a few photos from his beachy birthday bash, which involved a lot of swimming, boat time, and even posing on a luxury sports car on the beach.

"HAPPY BAHAMAS BIRTHDAY JADEN THANK YOU FOR LITERALLY EVERYTHING I'M SO PROUD OF YOU THE WORLD NEEDS MORE MEN LIKE YOU I LOVE YOU FAMILY FOREVER!" he captioned the post, closing out with a throwback of the pair as kids.

Jaden commented back: "We're doing it right bud," as others chimed in with birthday wishes as well. Jaden shared the post on his Instagram Stories with his nearly 20 million followers.

It looks like his younger sister Willow Smith, 23, was also part of the trip, sharing the same car photo on her Stories and then including a shot of herself soaking up some sun. Willow and Jaden share an extremely close bond as fellow musicians and siblings.

Jaden and Willow are the children of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, both of whom took to social media soon after with sweet birthday tributes for their son (Will also shares Trey Smith with ex-wife Sheree Zampino).

Jada shared a snippet of Jaden from the music video of his recent comeback single "Roses" and wrote: "To the one whose Kingdom resides in the sunset and knows rainbows are real and that rock-n- roll lives! Happy Birthday Syre!"

© Instagram Jaden's friend also included a throwback of theirs for his birthday

Will soon took to Instagram with a more comedic take on a birthday post, sharing photos from a near disastrous prior celebration when a candle shot sparks at him and he tried shielding himself with a napkin.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy! Settin' it on Fire on the next trip around the Sun," he hilariously captioned the snaps, with one fan even writing back in response: "The way Jaden is so unbothered while you're having a mini heart attack. Love this lol."

© Instagram Willow joined her brother in the Bahamas as well

Jaden, for his part, took to social media with a photo of a dry valley alongside which he included a birthday text from one of his friends, which dove into the existentialism of the big day.

It included phrases like: "You just travelled another 940 million Kilometers around the sun. BOOM!! You're a bender of time and space!" and: "Happy birthday bro, you are loved. if your cake isnt a pancake cake or a pyramid i hope you get abducted by the aliens from scary movie 3. See you soon when the continents shift again."

© Instagram Will shared a hilarious tribute to his son

Jaden closed it out with his own words, simply writing: "I'm a 26 year old male from California."