Richard Gere's, 74, 'complicated' love story with wife Alejandra, 41

Richard Gere, 74, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, are under no illusions that their love story has been considered unconventional.

Not only did they meet while they were both going through divorce proceedings, but they have also addressed their three-decade age gap.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra made a very loved-up appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024

Regardless, they have not let outside opinions cloud their judgement of one another and have taken every opportunity to prove they are just as in love today as they were when they first locked eyes in 2014.

Join us as we look back at their "complicated" relationship, from Alejandra's hesitations to their Buddhist wedding and two children…

Richard's romantic first move

© Carlos Alvarez The couple met in 2014

Richard - who was previously married to Cindy Crawford - met his now-wife staying in Alejandra's family-owned hotel in Positano in 2014.

"A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart," she previously told HELLO!.

"Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer," she continued.

Despite admitting "he was more convinced than me" initially, the former publicist explained that they both quickly realised "we were destined to be together."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

This was only helped by Richard's sweet pursuit of Alejandra, which included sending her flowers and writing her songs. No wonder she described their relationship as "a true fairytale"!

Buddhist wedding

The couple dated for four years before Richard popped the question in France in 2018. While they have kept the details of their engagement and subsequent wedding under wraps, Alejandra hinted: "This was really a private moment, just for the two of us, but what I can tell you is that he asked me to marry him in the most romantic hotel I've been to, in St Paul de Vence [in the South of France], on my birthday. I get emotional just remembering it."

She converted to Buddhism before the couple tied the knot in April 2018 at Richard's ranch outside New York City.

Alejandra has shared a few rare photos of their wedding. One shows her in a V-neck wedding dress with a sheer lace panel, while her long brunette hair was twisted into a braid.

Further snaps shared on their second wedding anniversary revealed she had done an outfit change as she cuddled up to Richard in a champagne gown with a lace overlay, a belted waist and a tulle skirt, which she teamed with layered gold bangles. Meanwhile, Richard – who couldn't wipe the smile from his face – looked smart in a classic black suit with an open white shirt.

Alongside the photos, she wrote on Instagram: "Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it’s true!! Comes from my heart, I’m so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your wife!"

Richard and Alejandra's family

© John Nacion The couple share two sons

Just one year after getting married, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. "A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come. We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama," Alejandra captioned an Instagram photo of the Dalai Lama placing their hands on her baby bump.

Their son Alexander was born in February 2019, closely followed by another son - whose name they have not revealed - in April 2020.

© Getty Images Richard is also a father to his son Homer with his ex-wife

Meanwhile, the Runaway Bride star is also father to son Homer with his ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Alejandra shares son Albert with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Age gap

Alejandra insisted their age gap did not concern her, telling HELLO!: "In this life, it had to be like this. He has promised me at least 20 good years! I have to confess that he has much more energy than me; he’s much more active. I find it hard to keep up with him. He’s not human!”

She has also had nothing but praise for her husband, describing him as "the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met.”

Returning the compliments, the American Gigolo actor said: "I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

READ: Will Smith shares deeper insight into his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in frank statement