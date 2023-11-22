Hilaria Baldwin and her husband, Alec Baldwin, are parents to a large brood of seven children after welcoming their youngest, daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, on September 22, 2022.

The 39-year-old and the '30 Rock' star, 65, share three daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, Maria Lucia Victoria, two, and one-year-old Ilaria, as well as four sons Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, Romeo Alejandro David, five, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, two. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The family of nine typically split their time between their homes in Manhattan, Long Island, and Vermont, with Hilaria recently telling Romper: "I don't know how to travel with seven kids yet."

However, will the yoga instructor and her Hollywood star husband be adding an eighth child to their family? Here's everything they've said about becoming parents again…

Hilaria Baldwin on baby number eight

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven children

Hilaria appears to have conflicting views on whether she and Alec will have an eighth child. After the birth of her youngest daughter in 2022, she said the couple weren't against having more babies.

"I would have said before [that I'm] definitely done. Seven kids in, I feel like I am… But it's Alec and me, so time will tell," she told Us Weekly.

Her chances of conceiving are also heightened by the fact she and Alec have limited birth control options. "I feel awful when I'm on birth control; it makes me depressed," she told Romper, adding: "Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec. ... He hasn't done it yet."

Hilaria Baldwin has kept her maternity clothes

In June 2023, she also shared that she is hanging onto her maternity clothes despite Ilaria "probably" being the couple's last child. "This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she told Romper.

"I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

What has Hilaria Baldwin said about giving birth?

© Jamie McCarthy Hilaria Baldwin 'loves' giving birth

Hilaria has carried six out of her seven children. Her daughter Maria was born via surrogate in February 2021, five months after she gave birth to her son Eduardo.

She explained that the reason she and Alec welcomed two kids so close together was because she had one viable embryo after trying IVF but was afraid to carry it because she had miscarried another embryo.

Despite not giving birth to Maria, Hilaria has said in the past that she has the same bond with each of her children. "Having been able to do both sides of it — in terms of these two sides of it because there's many different ways to become a parent — I don't have a difference between my daughter who was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried. There's no difference," she said on her podcast, Witches Anonymous last year.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child in 2022

Hilaria dropped another hint that she could welcome an eighth child after revealing how much she loves being in labor. "I love giving birth," she told Romper.

"This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that's really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you're like, 'I want to do this again.'"

What has Alec Baldwin said about baby number eight?

Alec Baldwin said he is 'done' having children

While his wife appears to be divided over expanding their family, Alec is "done" having children. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa earlier this month, Kelly asked Alec: "Are you done? Are you thinking you're done now?" To which he quickly replied: "I'm done. I'm done."

Explaining one of the reasons he and Hilaria had so many children, Alec revealed that they would try for another baby after they started to grow. "Wouldn't be nice to have another baby?" he and Hilaria would say to each other.

© Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at home with their seven children

"Let's just have one more baby. This one's not a baby anymore. It's a toddler. Let's just have one last [one]. Let's call this baby 'Ultimo'", he added.

Alec also admitted that during his recent hip replacement surgery, he joked to the doctor that he could cut the nerve near his pelvis. "Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don't need that anymore.'" He concluded: "We're done."

