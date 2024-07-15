Meet Taylor Kinney's lookalike brothers Trent, Adam, and Sean – the handsome family in photos

American actor and model Taylor Kinney turns 43 today, marking nearly two decades in the Hollywood and fashion industries.

He has appeared in a number of film and television shows, including The Vampire Diaries and Zero Dark Thirty. But the actor made a lasting impact with fans in his lead role of Lieutenant Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire, which has been on-air since 2012. Whether playing a Navy SEAL or a mysterious werewolf, Taylor's work has solidified him as a friendly, and very handsome, face familiar to the silver screen.

His old-Hollywood charm and brooding good looks have served him well in the industry, as he caught the eye of pop legend and fashion icon Lady Gaga in 2011. Despite a heartfelt and promising engagement in 2015, the two eventually parted ways amicably a year later.

As of only three months ago, the actor tied the knot with fellow model Ashley Cruger. He met his current wife only two years earlier, and the two sealed the deal in a small private ceremony in Chicago, Taylor told People.

In light of Taylor's special day, HELLO! is diving into the actor's relatively unknown family life, including that of his three lookalike brothers…

Trent Kinney

The Kinney family's genes run strong, as seen through photos from a red-carpet event picturing the two brothers in 2012. Trent seems to share those piercing blue eyes – a Kinney signature apparently.

The pair have always been close, along with their two other brothers, Adam, an engineer, and Sean, who passed away in 2008. Trent is the founder of Waverly Consulting Group, an IT network that explores artificial intelligence and machine learning. He currently resides in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the very town the brothers grew up in.

© Getty Images Taylor with his lookalike brother Trent Kinney

Taylor attended his brother's wedding in 2012 as best man. Photos of the joyful wedding party can be seen on the photographer's website.

Adam Kinney

Taylor's other brother, Adam, has stayed out of the limelight for the most part. According to his LinkedIn, Adam works as a senior accounts manager at Comcast Business. He is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, not far from Lancaster.

Sean Kinney

© Getty Images Trent and Taylor with his ex-fiancée Lady Gaga

In Taylor's past lies a harrowing tragedy: the death of his 17-year-old brother Sean Ryan Kinney in 2008. Although his obituary revealed no specific cause of death, a letter from one of Sean's close friends, Hannah, affirms that he died from an accidental overdose. According to Hannah, Sean was suffering from a depression "nobody knew about."

Among the many sentiments written in memory of Sean, Hannah asserts that "[Sean] touched lives. His legacy will be remembered. I will always vote for Sean, no matter what. 'Do it for Sean' is my mantra. It's hard. It's always going to be hard. It's just hard all around to lose anyone, let alone a friend. The one person I never thought I'd lose, and he's gone forever."