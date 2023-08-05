The actor is currently on hiatus from the NBC firefighting drama

Chicago Fire viewers have loved watching Taylor Kinney's onscreen love affair play out with his wife on the show, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, but in real life, he had a high profile romance which many people have forgotten about.

The actor was engaged to Lady Gaga until 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for 'You and I' - and it appears there was chemistry from the start.

Stills from video below show Taylor and Gaga getting steamy in a bathtub and The Vampire Diaries star sported a giant tattoo on his back.

WATCH: Inside Taylor Kinney's dating life

The angelic artwork features giant wings which span across his body to create a striking image. In the video, Gaga played a mermaid and Taylor was a mad scientist.

The couple's romance flourished after working together and she told radio DJ Howard Stern: "He is the right guy. How do we know? It's this feeling." Taylor also told E! News in 2014: "I'm reserved, she's not. For whatever reason, it works. It works and that's that."

He proposed on Valentine's Day in 2015, and told Chicago Tribune magazine: "It was in Manhattan. It was snowing – it was beautiful."

Taylor showed off his tattoos in the music video with Lady Gaga

Taylor presented the star with a beautiful ten-carat engagement ring from jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz.

Sadly, they never made it down the aisle and broke up in 2016. At the time, she released a statement that read: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs and we have been taking a break.

Taylor Kinney in Lady Gaga's music video

"We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

© Getty Images Taylor and Lady Gaga split in 2016

She made a rare comment about their split in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, stating: "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for [expletive] with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Taylor is now dating model Ashley Cruger

Gaga later hinted that her role in the movie, A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper also impacted their relationship. "My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover.

"This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

The actor is currently dating Ashley Cruger and is on an indefinite hiatus from Chicago Fire.