Penny Lancaster glams up for lavish holiday with husband Rod Stewart and six children

Penny Lancaster took to social media to share a wonderful family photo alongside her husband, Rod Stewart, and their blended family.

The singer's wife, 53, posted a photo featuring her children, stepchildren, and their partners as they dressed up for dinner on their lavish yacht in Italy. The couple's baby grandson, Otis, was also on board.

© Instagram Penny shared a sweet family photo whilst on board a lavish yacht

Captioning the photo, Penny wrote: "About last night," and tagged her family members. In the image were Penny and Rod's sons, Alastair Wallace, 18, and Aiden Patrick, 13, as well as Alastair's girlfriend, Eloise Darlington, 18.

Also pictured on the family trip were six of Rod's eight children: Kimberly, 44, and Sean, 43, whom he shares with his ex-wife Alana Stewart; Ruby, 36, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and Renee, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife, New Zealand model Rachel Hunter. Additionally, Ruby's fiancé, Jake Kalic, and Renee's boyfriend, Adam Sumner, joined the family outing.

Kimberly shared the sweetest photo with her newphew Otis

The group looked as content as could be as they beamed for the camera while out at sea.

Daughter and stepdaughter Kimberly took to her own Stories to share amazing updates from the summer trip, including the sweetest photo of her cuddling her nephew as he clapped his hands.

© Instagram Kimberly also shared a photo of the glamorous dinner set-up

Kimberly also shared a detailed look at the spectacular dinner table on board. The glass table was adorned with immaculately folded pink napkins and white roses in shallow vases.

The blonde beauty was also pictured getting dressed up for the evening in a stunning glittery minidress.

© Instagram Kimberly looked gorgeous in a glittery mini dress

Penny quipped in the comments: "If only your toe was in, it would have been perfection," alongside a laughing face emoji.

Penny and Rod have been incredibly open about navigating their blended family, and in a recent interview with HELLO!, they explained how they manage.

Penny said: "We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together. Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."

She added: "There are the usual family ups and downs. You have to use a lot of diplomacy, be patient and understanding. In the end, it's worth it because you experience this wonderful bond that only a family can have. The epicenter of it is ultimately Rod: he's the Rodfather."