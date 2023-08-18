Tess Daly's daughter Phoebe, 17, towers over her in rare family photo to celebrate milestone

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay were two proud parents on Thursday as they celebrated their eldest daughter Phoebe's A-Level results with a lavish lunch.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing host shared a rare photo of her and Vernon alongside their eldest daughter and couldn't look happier.

"Good luck to everyone receiving their results today, feeling like proud parents!" she told her nearly one million followers.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay treated their daughter to a special lunch to celebrate her results

In the photo, Tess could be seen smiling from ear to ear whilst dressed in a gorgeous flower-patterned suit and hugging her daughter Phoebe who at 17 years old is already taller than her.

Phoebe stood in the middle of her parents and the snap showed her adoringly looking towards her dad Vernon, who was hugging her from the other side.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon rarely show photos of their children

Fans couldn't help but comment on Phoebe's look of adoration for her dad.

"Look how she's looking at her dad with such love and adoration," one commented, whilst another replied: "It is so beautiful isn't it."

© Instagram Tess and Vernon on holiday with Phoebe and Amber

Earlier this summer, Tess marked her eldest daughter's last day of school in an emotional post on social media.

"Well that’s a wrap and the school days are done, no more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental, we’re so proud of you Phoebe; here’s to the next chapter!" she wrote alongside three photos of her daughter taken throughout the years.

The first showed a very young Phoebe taking part in an egg and spoon race. In the snap, Phoebe can be seen wearing a white polo top whilst carrying a wooden spoon and an egg.

In the second photo, a glammed Phoebe can be seen posing alongside her equally elegant parents, all dressed in matching black outfits, whilst the third shows Phoebe's worn-out leather school shoes.

It's been a year filled with milestones for Phoebe as she has recently begun driving, something that Tess has been particularly worried about.

Tess Daly will soon return to our screens with the new series of Strictly

"When your child starts to drive, that's a whole new minefield. I've got that app LIFE360 and I track Phoebe on it obsessively until she gets to her destination," she recently admitted whilst appearing on the Spinning Plates podcast.

"It's because she's a new driver. And the relief when I see she's reached it... you never stop worrying.

She jokingly added: "She's only gone for 20 minutes and I'm a nervous wreck. It's ridiculous. Loosen the leash!"