Vernon Kay sparks reaction with new family photos - and daughter Phoebe is Tess Daly's mini-me!

BBC Radio 2 host Vernon Kay delighted fans on Sunday with a slew of holiday photographs featuring his wife Tess Daly and their two daughters Phoebe and Amber.

Taking to Instagram, the former T4 presenter, 49, posted a carousel of sun-drenched snaps giving fans a glimpse inside their lavish Californian getaway.

WATCH: Tess Daly dances with husband Vernon Kay at the coronation concert

In one particularly joyous snapshot, the family-of-four was pictured horse riding along a sandy beach, bathed in glorious sunshine. Tess, 54, was all smiles as she paused to take a selfie with her beau. She looked bronzed and beautiful in the snapshot with her blonde tresses dancing in the wind.

In the distance, Vernon and Tess's two teenage daughters could be seen riding confidently along the shoreline. Eldest daughter Phoebe, 18, looked effortlessly cool in a tangerine tank top, a pair of cream cargos, a powder blue baseball cap and a black cross-body bag.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon looked so loved-up

Amber, 14, meanwhile, nailed cowgirl chic in a simple black top and a pair of dark jeans.

Elsewhere, the sibling duo were pictured soaking up the stunning scenery. Phoebe and Amber looked in their element as they explored a collection of shallow rock pools bordering the vast blue sea. In particular, Phoebe bore a striking resemblance to her famous mother thanks to her golden blonde tresses and distinctly long limbs.

Sharing a sneak peek into their time away, Vernon also posted a delightful snapshot of himself modelling a straw cowboy hat. Western perfection!

© Instagram Vernon embraced the Californian fashion trends

"We finally got there! California you were awesome!! (Back on the wireless tomorrow! 31.7.23!) @bbcradio2," Vernon gushed in his caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Vernon's family update, with one writing: "Glad you had a great holiday, but soooooooo glad you are back to work tomorrow," while a second chimed in: "Loving the hat, you wear it well [winky face emoji] hope you had a fab holiday."

© Instagram Phoebe and Amber made a beeline for the sea

A third noted: "Love the horse riding @vernonkay with your lovely family," and a fourth sweetly added: "Looks fabulous- so pleased you had a lovely time with your family. Great to have you back on air!"

It's been a whirlwind period for the family-of-four. Earlier this month Tess and Vernon candidly spoke about their eldest daughter Phoebe's "next chapter" following her last day at secondary school.

The Strictly Come Dancing host was quick to take to social media with a string of heartwarming throwback photos featuring her lookalike daughter.

Amongst the images, Tess posted a throwback snap of Phoebe taking part in an egg and spoon race, a more recent photo of the family trio dressed in their finest threads, and finally, a photo of Phoebe's old school shoes.

© Getty Phoebe and her dad Vernon share a close bond

Overcome with emotion, Tess penned: "Well that’s a wrap and the school days are done [crying emoji] No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay [pink love heart] we're so proud of you Phoebe; here's to the next chapter!"

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes, with one fan writing: "Oh man... the school shoes made me cry," while a second commented: "Gorgeous! What a truly lovely young lady. Excited for what’s next for her."