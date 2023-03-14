Everything Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have said about third wedding The Strictly Come Dancing star will celebrate her 20th anniversary in 2023

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay got married at St Mary's Church in Horwich on 12 September 2003, two years after their meeting on T4.

The Strictly Come Dancing host and the Radio 2 presenter went on to have a secret vow renewal with their two children Phoebe and Amber in 2013, which Vernon only revealed during his time on I'm A Celebrity.

Their second wedding took place during a family holiday in France, and Tess even admitted Vernon organised the whole surprise to mark their tenth wedding anniversary. With the couple approaching 20 years of marriage, we look back at what the TV stars have said about a possible third celebration…

Are Tess Daly and Vernon Kay getting married for the third time?

The Strictly star and Radio 2 host wore twinning white outfits for their 2003 wedding

You'd think that after two stunning celebrations – not to mention multiple bridal outfits – the couple would not bother hosting another wedding. However, Tess joked that Vernon would have to organise something very special for their 20th anniversary in order to top their last big milestone.

Tess told HELLO! of the surprise: "It was overwhelmingly special and memorable. He did very well there. I couldn't believe they were all there and this was really happening. It was very special and a wonderful way to mark ten years. What's he going to do when it's 20 years? I think that's two years away."

LOOK: 12 Strictly pros' showbiz weddings: Graziano Di Prima's castle, Amy Dowden's peninsular & more

What wedding dresses did Tess Daly wear?

Unlike her first wedding dress, which was a strapless embellished A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou, Tess wore more of a red-carpet gown for her second celebration – one of four looks her stylist had put together for her to choose from.

The couple renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary

She said she felt "like a million dollars" in the plunging white Gucci gown, which she paired with a chunky gold necklace, while their daughters wore "identical white sparkly, bridesmaid-type dresses."

If she was to walk down the aisle again, we wonder what style she'd wear!

What have Tess Daly and Vernon Kay said about their marriage?

Following their "explosive" first meeting, Tess has described their relationship as "a ride" but admitted she is now more loved-up than ever.

Speaking of when Vernon was in the I'm A Celeb jungle, she told Women's Health: "The printer, the dishwasher, the dryer [all broke] – basically everything you need when solo parenting. I was like, 'Okay, Vern, I really do need you around the house'… We’re soulmates, me and Vernon. It’s been a ride. And I love him more than ever." See her most recent marriage confession in the video below...

WATCH: Tess Daly reveals the secret to her happy marriage to Vernon Kay

Loading the player...

After Vernon admitted to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010, Tess explained it was a "tough" time for them but added: "We've had 10 great years together, we've got two beautiful kids, and we both think that's worth fighting for."

Now, ten years on, she told her TikTok followers that she still has a "real laugh" with her husband, and said there's "never a dull moment" in their household.

RELATED NEWS: Queen Rania's mother-of-the-bride outfit's subtle link to late Queen Elizabeth

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.