Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of son Wilfred from the mountains during ultra-luxe ski trip

Carrie Johnson has been sharing updates from her latest family getaway - and it's safe to say it's left us with serious ski-trip envy.

On Friday, the mother-of-three shared the most adorable video of her three-year-old son running along the snowy mountains, chasing his father Boris Johnson who is riding down the slopes on a sledge. See the adorable family video below.

Wilfred and his two siblings, Romy, two, and baby Frank, appear to be thoroughly enjoying their first-ever ski trip and have been captured taking to the slopes in vibrant ski-wear.

Little Romy looked so adorable in her ski suit

Romy, who loves Peppa Pig, was pictured wearing bright pink skiing gear: salopets and a matching jacket, complete with a fur-lined hood. Meanwhile, Wilfred has opted for cherry red trousers and a blue jacket with red detailing.

Husband Boris pictured helping son Wilfred with his skis

The Johnson's snowy break away couldn't be more idyllic. Carrie shared a glimpse of their lavish log cabin accommodation on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of Wilfred sitting on the large wooden balcony featured in the beautiful property.

The youngster was the image of his father Boris in the candid snap, his matching blonde waves taking front and centre of the image.

Wilfred's Boris-like locks took front and centre of the candid photo

Carrie was also pictured overlooking the snowy scenes from the balcony holding baby Frank, who was wrapped up in a cosy coat. Meanwhile, Carrie oozed glamour in her ski-wear, opting for a navy blue ski-suit. The stylish piece featured flared legs and a furry hood. The doting mother couldn't have looked happier as she cuddled her little one.

As for her hair, Carrie had her cascading honey-blonde tresses swept into a plait.

The doting mother was pictured on her balcony with baby Frankie

The exciting bank holiday trip has even seen Carrie and Boris posed for a very rare, loved-up photo mid-ski. The couple beamed for the camera with their arms around each other. Alongside the image, Carrie added a red love heart emoji.

When the family of five isn't jetting off around the globe for luxury holidays, they reside at their stunning home, Brightwell Manor, a grade II-listed property in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a little village in Oxfordshire.

Carrie shared an ultra-rare loved-up photo alongside her husband

The property, is over 400 years old couldn't be more desirable and boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and multiple open fireplaces.

Other incredible features of the family abode include the expansive almost five-acre garden that has a castle, moat, tennis court, and duck pond complete with its own family of ducks.