Carrie Johnson's baby Frankie looks so adorable with wild hair and 'cutest' knitted jumper for cosy photo

Carrie Johnson couldn't be more in love with her beautiful brood-of-three, and on Thursday, she shared the sweetest photo of her youngest son Frankie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former media rep, 35, posted a snap of her six-month-old snuggled up in a cosy jumper whilst perched on a plush cream sofa. The doting mother obscured her son's face with a red love heart emoji.

Baby Frankie looked so adorable in his knitted number

Two things that were in full view were baby Frankie's wild tresses which are a soft blonde hue and were adorably sticking up. The second was Frankie's beautiful open-mouth smile which could be seen despite the emoji.

Alongside the image, Carrie wrote: "The cutest vintage jumper from @teal_and_peach." Particularly loved this one as Frankie really reminds me of Charlie Brown."

Wilfred and Romy were two peas in a pod as they enjoyed their cakes

The jumper featured white sleeves but was blue for the most part and had a maroon-red snoopy adorned into its design. The sweet piece also featured red and navy blue trim around each cuff.

The piece was paired with soft brown leggings that had fox-shaped pockets and a pair of yellow and blue socks.

The photo was shared amongst a slew of sweet family photos from Carrie and her family's half-term holiday to Somerset.

One sweet photo from the trip saw Carrie's three-year-old son Wilfred biting into a delicious-looking iced current bun alongside his two-year-old sister Romy, who had her fork poised to cut into a piece of cheesecake topped with raspberries.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

The pair were two peas in a pod, their matching blonde locks blowing in the wind. They also both wore fabulous knitwear whilst enjoying their snack. Wilfred opted for a navy blue jumper, meanwhile, Romy slipped on a beautiful baby blue knitted cardigan which she wore with pink leggings covered in white polka dots and orange Wellington boots.

The family looked like they had a blast during their staycation and were captured adventuring around the cobbled-stone streets, visiting lavish stately homes, and heading to the beach for sunny walks together - just idyllic!

One stand-out photo of Wilfred was shared on Carrie's Instagram feed and showed him standing underneath a beautiful rainbow on the beach.

"Typical British half term hols so far. It’s rained, the sun has come out for five mins and then it’s rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today [red love heart and rainbow emoji]," Carrie revealed of their break.

When they are not jetting around on fabulous holidays, Carrie and her family reside in their beautiful family home, Brightwell Manor, situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire. The Grade II listed home is over 400 years old and features its own castle and moat.