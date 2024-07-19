Mindy Kaling, 45, showcases her curves in little black dress, five months after welcoming baby girl

Mamma mia! Mindy Kaling is enjoying a hot girl summer, and has revealed her go-to dress for every occasion.

The actress, who welcomed her daughter Anne at the end of February 2024, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the last few weeks, revealing she was wearing the same dress over and over.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling wears the Tory Burch Jersey Clip Dress

"My summer fashion tip is to find one dress and just wear it constantly with different groups of people," she quipped alongside the pictures which saw her highlighting her body in the Tory Burch maxi dress that features a low-scalloped neckline and a dropped waist with pleats, and gold buckle detailing on the shoulders.

"Based on the best-selling swimsuit, the Clip Tank Dress features an elegantly scooped neck and backline, fastened by its namesake metal clip hardware. Free-flowing and easy to wear," the description for the dress reads; it retails for $748.

© Instagram Mindy reveals her favorite black dress perfect for all occasions

Mindy turned 45 on June 26, and on the same day the actress announced on social media that she'd quietly welcomed a third child.

The Office star shared photos on Instagram of the pregnancy she'd managed to hide, and photos of her new baby daughter alongside Mindy's two other children, Katharine, six, and Spencer, three.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne," Mindy penned. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

© Instagram Mindy's children Kit and Spencer dote over their new sibling, Anne

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" she added.

Her decision to welcome children as a single mom has been praised by many, and she revealed in 2022 that the decision came about after the passing of her beloved mother.

© Instagram Mindy was joined in the hospital after giving birth by her children Spencer and Kit

"I feel blessed because equal to my desire to find a man, I wanted to have children," she told Bruce Bozzi for his podcast Table for Two.

"And that intensified when my mother died. I didn't want to be on my deathbed…and not have anybody around my bed. I wanted there to be kids and I wanted there to be grandkids."

She added: "The thing that was the most important thing to me was this relationship to these phantom children that I didn't have. I pictured I would live in New York City and they would come visit me to go see plays together and we would have lunch at the Polo Lounge for dinner. They would hang out with me in my sixties and seventies."