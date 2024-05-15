Mindy Kaling displays slimmed-down physique in figure-hugging red swimsuit

Mindy Kaling has collaborated with swimwear brand Andie for a second time following her incredible weight loss transformation.

The 44-year-old announced the launch of Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of her rocking a figure-flattering red swimsuit.

Mindy oozed confidence in the photo, sitting on some grass with her toned legs and slim waist on display – she even matched her lipstick to her red one-piece.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Mindy x Andie is back! Welcome to Summer Camp: Swimsuits and cover-ups reminiscent of carefree camp seasons of summers past."

© Andie Swim Mindy looked gorgeous in her red swimsuit

Addressing her recent weight loss, Mindy continued: "Like a lot of women, my body shape changes and Andie suits look great and make me feel confident no matter what size I am."

She added: "Please check out this ultra-flattering, preppy-fabulous collection now before they sell out!"

Speaking of their second collaboration, Mindy explained: "After the overwhelming response we received last year, I could not wait to team up with Andie again for our second collection together.

"I wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie's signature style of empowering, flattering, and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body."

© Andie Swim Mindy's second collaboration features 51 pieces

Melanie Travis, founder and CEO of Andie, admitted working with Mindy "has been a dream come true". She said: "Working alongside Mindy, who brings a fresh and playful perspective to swimwear design, has been a dream come true.

"I absolutely loved her idea to build a collection around the theme of summer camp, an experience I adored as a child."

Melanie added: "I had so much fun working on this with her, reliving some of my fondest camp memories. I'm absolutely thrilled to bring her vision for this next collection to life!"

© Andie Swim Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie carries sizes XS to 3X

According to a press release, the "exciting collection comprises 51 SKUs, featuring chic coverups, the best of summer camp swag, and beloved favorites such as Andie's iconic The Malibu One Piece and The Marco One Piece, which was an exclusive new style created by Mindy herself."

Mindy's body transformation hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans, but while she finds the interest "flattering", it can also be overwhelming at times.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told People last May. "I feel great.

© Andie Swim Mindy during her first collab with Andie Swim

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Mindy's weight loss secrets include 20 miles of running or hiking each week and weightlifting with her trainer.

© Instagram Mindy has reportedly lost 40lbs

"It's really a big commitment," she admitted. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in," she added, referring to her children Spencer Avu, three, and her daughter Katherine 'Kit' Swati, six.

"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."