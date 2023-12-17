Mindy Kaling shares very rare photos of daughter Kit – and she's so grown up

Mindy Kaling is one proud mama as she celebrates her eldest's birthday, with daughter Katherine "Kit" officially turning six years old.

The actress and writer, 44, took to her Instagram to celebrate her adorable daughter's milestone with a compilation of photos and videos from their trip to Disneyland.

Joining them was her son Spencer, who turned three this September. Mindy keeps her kids' faces away from social media, to preserve their identity, and has been private about their paternity.

However, she gave more of a glimpse of her daughter's personality than ever with a cute audio clip she added to the end of her post, in which Kit loudly and enthusiastically sang Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire."

Mindy gushed in the caption alongside her post: "How are you 6 years old, Kit?! I remember when you were a newborn and I took you home from Cedars and you looked at me like 'does this lady even know what she's doing?' And I didn't!"

She continued: "But now you're 6 and every single day you bring me so much joy. Like most recently now you love shout-singing @aliciakeys 'THIS. GIRL. IS. ON. FIYYYAAHHH!!' You are on fire. I love you. Here we were at Disney yesterday."

Her famous friends chimed in with sweet messages as well, with Reese Witherspoon commenting: "Oh yes!! Sing it Kit! We love you!" and Julianne Moore leaving a slew of heart emojis. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also replied: "Happy birthday to the coolest out there!!"

Another friend wrote: "Happy birthday to the world’s sweetest six year old!!!! No one cooler or kinder than Kit Kaling," with one adding: "She is on fire!!!! You’re the best kit! We love you! Happy 6th!!!" and a fan also saying: "With little mighty voices and the dearest way they pronounce their letters, you kinda REALLY want them to never speak correctly."

In a recent conversation with Bruce Bozzi on the iHeart podcast Table for Two, she opened up about her desire for having children intensifying with her mother's passing in 2012.

© Instagram The actress is a doting mom to daughter Kit and son Spencer

"I feel blessed because equal to my desire to find a man, I wanted to have children," The Office star said. "And that intensified when my mother died. I didn't want to be on my deathbed…and not have anybody around my bed. I wanted there to be kids and I wanted there to be grandkids."

Mindy continued: "The thing that was the most important thing to me was this relationship to these phantom children that I didn't have."

© Instagram She is notoriously private about preserving the identities of her children

Elaborating on the life she imagined leading with her children, she described it as: "I pictured I would live in New York City and they would come visit me to go see plays together and we would have lunch at the Polo Lounge for dinner. They would hang out with me in my sixties and seventies."

The Never Have I Ever creator also got candid about her fascination with romantic love and her desire to find a partner from a very young age.

© Instagram "I feel blessed because equal to my desire to find a man, I wanted to have children."

"I was never someone that boys wanted to date or do anything, so it sort of made the passion and interest more intense," she explained. "And there is also a desperation to it that makes you incredibly unhappy."

