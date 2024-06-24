Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mindy Kaling announces secret birth of daughter Anne on 45th birthday: 'The best birthday present'
The Mindy Project star kept her pregnancy a secret for months

Mindy Kaling attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Mindy Kaling! On her 45th birthday, the actress announced on social media that she'd quietly welcomed a third child.

She shared photos on Instagram of the pregnancy she'd managed to hide, and photos of her new baby daughter, Anne, born in February. Anne joins Mindy's two other children, Katharine and Spencer.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne," Mindy penned. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined." 

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

More to come...

