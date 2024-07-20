Christina Hall shares celebratory message with lookalike mom amid tumultuous divorce

Christina Hall is looking on the bright side. Amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall, Christina shared an adorable picture of her lookalike mother, Laurie, for a very special occasion.

"Happy birthday to my mama – I love you," Christina shared across an Instagram Story with a sweet snap of her mom and dad Paul dressed up and wrapping their arms around each other.

© Instagram Christina Hall shares sweet snap of her parents for Laurie's birthday

Laurie wore an embroidered black kimono with her hair loose and swept over her shoulders, while Paul looked smart in a gray suit and matching striped tie.

Christina is close to her mom and dad, and they were her clients in the first episode of the new season of her HGTV show Christina on the Coast.

© HGTV Christina Hall with her mom Laurie and dad Paul

The 41-year-old admitted her parents may be her "most challenging clients yet," as the pair – who have stayed out of the spotlight and never appeared on her various TV shows – shared that they "didn't follow my advice… when it came to opening up their floor plan a bit."

In the end, they spent $75,000 on renovations for the kitchen, bar, powder room, and laundry room.

© HGTV Christina's parents' kitchen was renovated on Christina on the Coast

For the dining room, they kept the large wooden table that has been in the family for years but upgraded the chairs: "I love that you guys have the farm table that’s been in the family forever, and obviously we had many dinners here; but we just updated it by adding these comfy chairs, which I feel like really softens the space, and they’re actually comfortable."

For the bar, Christina opened up the space, removing the sink and adding in a fridge and icemaker, and offering up more preparation areas for appetizers and drinks.

© HGTV Christina's parents' house was renovated; she opened up their bar area

Christina and Josh both filed for divorce, with Josh citing July 8 as the date of separation, and Christina July 7. Josh, a producer on her HGTV show and real estate agent, claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the dissolution.

However, their divorce will also impact upcoming HGTV projects, as they were set to appear alongside Christina's first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

© Instagram Christina and Josh pose on the beach in Mexico

The Flip Off would pit the two couples against each other, to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

But new reports allege that Josh has been cut with show bosses deciding to continue production without him.