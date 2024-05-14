Christina Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather get fans talking as they team up for response to comments on marriage

It looks like things between exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa couldn't be more friendly, as evidenced by their frequent public support for one another.

However, the former spouses and Flip or Flop co-hosts took things to a whole other level with a new video that was posted on Instagram featuring the pair.

Since 2022, Christina, 40, has been married to fellow realtor Josh Hall, 43, while Tarek, 42, has been married to former Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa since 2021.

In the new clip, Heather and Christina stand side by side, both wearing black tops with ripped blue jeans and sporting their platinum blonde locks down, intending to twin.

They then introduce themselves to each other by the other's name, and Christina then jokes in response: "Must be all that bleach." The clip then pans to Tarek, who adds: "Well, I guess it is confusing."

The short video claps back at social media comments at Tarek for having a "type" when it comes to his romantic partners, with previous responses having asserted that he married Heather because of how much she looked like his ex.

The hilarious response to the discourse surrounding their marriages and blended family instantly left their social media followers in stitches, with several leaving strings of laughing emojis in the comments as they commended the exes for being so mature in their relationship.

One responded: "To all the 'I guess he has a type' comments we see – great clap-back," and another added: "I didn't know we needed to see this, yet clearly we did," and a third also wrote: "Hahah the collab we've all been waiting for."

© Instagram Despite splitting up in 2018, the exes have remained amicable co-parents

The two couples have nailed down co-parenting to a T, with Mother's Day this weekend proving to be a good example, as both Christina and Heather shared clips of the bouquets the other had sent in appreciation.

Christina and Tarek welcomed daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, during their marriage. Since then, the Christina on the Coast host has become a mom to son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead (who is now with Renée Zellweger). Meanwhile, Heather and Tarek welcomed a baby boy of their own, Tristan, who turned one recently.

© Instagram The two moms even sent flowers to each other for Mother's Day this past weekend

In a previous interview with People, Tarek explained that he understood Christina's perspective behind leaving him in 2017 after his struggles with his mental health and a gun-related incident.

"I hold nothing against Christina. I don't blame her. I understand why she did what she did," he told the publication. "We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view."

© Instagram Tarek and Heather have been married since 2021, while Christina has been married to Josh since 2022

However, he revealed that they were now stronger with their new spouses, and as co-parents, their relationship is "better than it's been ever since the separation. We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina. We really focus on the kids."