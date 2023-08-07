Christina Hall shared some great news for her whole family on Instagram on Sunday night. The mom-of-three revealed that after "a very full" three days working on the next series of her show Christina in the Country, she would be able to head home to her family on Monday.

"Wrapping up a very full 3 days of shooting Christina in the Country and headed back home tomorrow," the full caption of her Instagram story read. Her post featured a photo of her smiling in a newly renovated kitchen along with some of the future stars of the HGTV series.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina's happy Instagram story post from Sunday evening

It certainly looked like the filming and story being documented had all been a big success, but that doesn't mean Christina won't be happy to get to return from her busy days shooting to her husband Josh, and children Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three.

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

The Christina on the Coast star shares her two oldest children with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, meanwhile she shares her youngest with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. Josh is a proud step-father to all three children, who live in a blended family arrangement with their parents.

Earlier on during this busy weekend for the real estate icon, she shared a photo of herself with Josh and two others working on the Christina in the Country set along with the caption: "Another day, another project." While Christina in the Country is currently filming, the 40-year-old's original solo success show Christina on the Coast is currently airing on HGTV.

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Josh at the Barbie premiere

Christina has also been starring on the network's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, for which she teamed up with her usual designing partner James Bender and other HGTV stars to design a real life Barbie dreamhouse inspired residence. In a clip advertising the finale which aired on Sunday, Christina could be seen dressing in some iconic historic Barbie looks to get into the spirit of the show.

"This is the perfect opportunity to try on some outfits I found online that are inspired by classic Barbie outfits of the past," she told the audience, before the segment began by showing her in a classic Barbie pink, blue and green dress. Christina then changed into an outfit fit for Airline pilot Barbie, before later magically changing into a beautiful black ball gown.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina celebrating one of her Barbie looks on the show on Sunday

"So much fun seeing my real life Barbie doll so happy," Christina's co-star James commented on her post which shared this fun clip with her fans. "Christina you look gorgeous in each and every outfit. Stay well you two [and] keep being you," one fan penned, while another wrote: "You should have played Barbie in the movie!"

Many echoed this sentiment, with one person saying: "You're the perfect real life Barbie!! No one else comes close!!!" and a third saying: "You are the perfect choice to model these Barbie favorites! So fun!" Of course, it is Margot Robbie who plays Barbie in Greta Gerwig's sensational $1 billion blockbuster, but Christina certainly perfected the Barbie look in her own special Barbie moment on HGTV.