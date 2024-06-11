Christina Hall celebrates happy news in loved-up photo with husband Josh Hall

Christina Hall is having a celebratory week, and she is bringing out the bubbly for it with her husband Josh Hall.

The HGTV star and her husband, who she married in 2022, work together on their various home renovation shows, and recently celebrated exciting accomplishments with two of them.

In honor of wrapping up one show and kicking off another, the pair stepped out for champagne-filled date night, and shared a sweet photo to commemorate the special moment.

Starting the week off strong, Christina took to Instagram on Monday and shared a loved-up snap of her and Josh, smiling ear-to-ear as they posed side-by-side clinking champagne flutes filled with golden bubbly.

"Best place to celebrate the new show and wrapping the country show," she wrote in her caption, tagging Bourbon Steak, a steakhouse in their homebase of Orange County, California.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartwarming photo, though first Josh joked: "Good thing my hot date got a snap of us before I was buried in all the meats!"

© Instagram Christina and Josh celebrated with champagne and steak

"Christina, you look so beautiful. You've been my favorite for years," one fan then wrote, as others followed suit with: "OMG I CANNOT WAIT!!! Love your designs," and: "Looking forward to watching! Congrats!" as well as: "Congratulations beautiful people, amazing work you do. Love your designs Christina."

Christina hosted HGTV classic Flip or Flop with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa from 2013 until 2022, and since 2019, she has been hosting Christina on the Coast, through which she flips houses around Southern California, plus last year she started hosting Christina in the Country, which is based in Tennessee.

© Instagram The couple has been married since 2022

Moreover, in a nod to her Flip or Flop roots, Christina along with Josh just announced they are pairing up with none other than Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa for a brand new HGTV show called The Flip Off.

© Getty The HGTV star is a mom-of-three

The show, which will air in 2025, will follow the two couples as they face off to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain," the network announced on Instagram on May 15.

© Instagram Tarek with his wife Heather and kids

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 until 2018, when they had an explosive divorce, though the two have since opened up about making amends. They share two kids, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight.

He has since married Heather, with whom he shares son Tristan, one, and before Christina married Josh, she was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, with whom she shares son Hudson, four.