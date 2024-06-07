Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson rocks the runway in thigh-high boots and studded harness
Digital Cover celebrity-style

The daughter of the late King of Pop stole the show at Alexander Wang’s latest fashion spectacular

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Alexander Wang’s latest fashion show was nothing short of a spectacle, featuring everything from models smashing glass to attendees lounging on unconventional seating like trash bags and car seats. 

Among the highlights was the presence of rising star Paris Jackson, who captivated the audience with her fierce runway appearance. The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Paris commanded attention as she strutted down the New York City runway. 

She wore a daring suede hoodie, left almost completely unzipped, layered over a studded harness and leather underwear. 

The edgy ensemble was completed with thigh-high boots and a studded bag, giving her a bold, rebellious look. 

Although the outfit didn't showcase many of her tattoos, the harness bands offered a tantalizing glimpse of the intricate ink on her chest.

Paris, 26, kept her hair casually brushed back from her face, adding to her effortlessly cool vibe as she walked the runway with her hands nonchalantly tucked into her pockets. 

Paris Jackson struts the runway© Alexander Wang
Her appearance at the show marks another milestone in her flourishing career, both as a model and a musician.

Recently, Paris added a new piece of art to her extensive tattoo collection. She shared her latest ink on social media, a creation by West Hollywood-based tattoo artist Nicole L. 

Paris Jackson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France.© Getty Images
The new tattoo on her shoulder features a phrase in Sanskrit, nestled among her existing tattoos of musical notes, colorful feathers, and an eye combining sun and moon motifs. 

Translated from the Devanagari script, the new tattoo reads: "Go there, however, for the grace of God." This is one of many Devanagari tattoos adorning Paris's body, with notable symbols from Hindi and Sanskrit enshrined in colorful circles on her chest.

Paris Jackson's new tattoo© Nicole L Ink/Instagram
Nicole, the tattoo artist, expressed her gratitude to Paris in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you for believing in me," alongside a snap of Paris showing off her new ink. 

In the photo, Paris held her knit top to her chest, her hair styled in a knot to fully reveal the fresh tattoo. She accessorized with gold jewelry that accentuated the new ink, adding a touch of elegance to the striking design.

Paris Jackson attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France.© Getty
Paris's tattoos are deeply personal, with many honoring her late father, Michael, and others paying tribute to musical legends like John Lennon. 

Some of her tattoos reflect mystical and spiritual concepts that resonate with her, making her body art a rich tapestry of her beliefs and inspirations.

