Paris Jackson stuns in a sheer black shirt and cargo pants as she steps out at Fashion Week

Over the weekend, Paris Jackson captivated the fashion world with her presence at the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show in Paris demonstrating her unique blend of style.

The 25-year-old singer, who had recently made an appearance at the Rick Owens show, elegantly navigated the rainy Paris streets under the shelter of a large, green umbrella.

For the occasion, Paris chose a fashion-forward ensemble: a long-sleeved, sheer black top paired with baggy, black cargo pants, carrying a black leather jacket over her arm as she made her way to the highly anticipated event.

The daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson wore her dirty blonde hair in loose, naturally tousled waves, complementing her look with various rings and a fully made-up visage featuring contoured cheeks and shimmery eyeshadow, embodying a vision of beauty and grace.

This fashion statement comes shortly after Paris turned heads at the Grammys by choosing to cover all 80 of her tattoos, allowing her Celine dress, a creation by Hedi Slimane, to be the focal point of her look.

She donned a sleek black micro dress that elegantly displayed her legs, paired with black pantyhose and enhanced by a luxurious black fur coat.

Silver earrings and numerous silver rings, along with a pair of classic closed-toe pumps, completed her sophisticated ensemble.

Explaining her decision to conceal her tattoos for the Grammys, Paris shared her perspective, saying, "I wanted to give this Celine dress its own moment. I love the piercings, the tattoos, all the body mod stuff, but sometimes it can distract from the art."

Her thoughtful approach underscored her respect for the delicate balance between personal expression and fashion's artistry.

To achieve the look, Paris enlisted the expertise of Tyson Fountaine, a makeup artist she befriended during her time on American Horror Story.

"I made a friend when I did AHS a couple of years ago, Tyson Fountaine, he did my body make-up for one of my nude scenes I had," she recounted to Access Hollywood.

Determined to collaborate with CoverFX for the Grammys, Paris called upon Tyson to lead the project.

"I had my whole dream team. I had Tyson and Pauly Blanch for face and Miles Jeffries for hair. It was like all the people I love putting this together," Paris added, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind her Grammy look.

The team used CoverFX's Total Cover Cream Foundation to meticulously conceal Paris's tattoos, ensuring the focus remained on her stunning dress.

Paris shared a glimpse into the extensive preparation process through a time-lapsed video on Instagram, showcasing the early morning start and the several hours it took to complete the transformation.

