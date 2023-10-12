Emily Andre reveals she is pregnant with third baby in sweet photo with husband Peter

Congratulations are in order for Peter Andre and his adoring wife Emily, who announced they are expecting their third child together on Thursday morning.

The loved-up couple shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts of an adorable photo showing the pair beaming from ear-to-ear whilst Emily held several baby scans.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Captioning the photo were the words: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news and took to the comments section with sweet words for the couple. "Congratulations guys," Alex Beresford replied alongside two red love heart emojis.

© Instagram Emily and Peter share Theo and Amelia

A second added: "What!! Another?? Wow !!! Huge congratulations darlings!!!! [red love heart emojis]." One follower penned: "Oh wow this is beautiful - Congratulations to you both," alongside a string of heart eyes emoji.

Whilst the news came a surprise to most, for Emily and Peter, a third baby has always been on the cards. Opening up to HELLO! In an exclusive interview last year Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

Peter also had never ruled out the idea of welcoming another baby. Talking to Vicky Patterson on her podcast The Secret To, Peter was asked if he wants more children, to which he replied: "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with Em going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?'"

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter and Emily Andre have a total of four children in their blended family

He added: "I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know.

Peter, 50, and Emily, 33, share four children in their blended family: Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, as well as Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.