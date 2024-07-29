Katy Perry's rarely-seen sister Angela is her double: inside their sweet bond

American pop icon Katy Perry has been living life with a lookalike since her childhood, her sister Angela Hudson. The two have been close ever since their youth growing up in Santa Barbara, and they have both fostered a love for music.

Angela is the first born of the Hudson family, serving as an older sister to both Katy and their younger brother David. The two sisters were both passionate about singing from a young age, and they both took singing lessons. However, only Katy made a career out of it, soon releasing her eponymously titled debut album Katy Hudson, with 10 gospel tracks.

Angela had a stint as a yoga instructor, but she soon found her stride with event planning. Angela even helped her sister found the Firework Foundation, a non-profit that aims to bring the arts to underserved communities.

Despite their different career paths, the two remain incredibly close. In a 2021 interview with Variety, the pop legend spoke fondly of the bond with her sister: "She always had the best ethics and character — and values are so important to me," Katy said.

"She has a family of her own, and she always puts her family first, no matter what. And she encouraged me to follow through with starting the Firework Foundation, and helped me organize it and all the logistics as my co-creator on something that I’m really passionate about."

Angela has since remained close to the music industry, marrying Danish drummer and producer Svend Lerche in 2012. Katy played an important role in their union, as Angela actually met Svend while on tour with Katy. At the time of the singer's 2009 Hello Katy tour, Svend was the drummer of the opening act, The Daylights.

The "Teenage Dream" singer – and lowkey matchmaker – served as a bridesmaid at her big sister's wedding in El Capitan Canyon, Santa Barbara, their hometown.

© Getty Images Katy and Angela have been close ever since they were kids

In 2014, Katy became the proud aunt of Angela and Svend's first child: "Finally you can add 'helps delivers babies in living rooms' to my resume! It's been a miracle of a day...," Katy wrote on X in 2014.

Only two years later, Katy stood by her sister's side for her second childbirth, sharing later: "Helped deliver my sister's baby at 2pm & am in the studio by 8pm. GET A GIRL THAT CAN DO BOTH!."

© Getty Images Through their adulthood, the sisters have remained as tight as ever

The pair have evidently fostered a strong bond with each other since their youth in Santa Barbara. "Katy is a middle child, so she always tried to stand out," Angela told Rolling Stone in 2010. "Our whole family is like that, in a way. We love entertaining people, putting on a show."

© Getty Images The pair co-founded the Firework Foundation together as well

Whether sharing passions or life milestones, the sisters' bond is truly unmatched.