Lady Gaga reacts to Team U.S.A. at the Olympics with close-up look: 'Will never forget today'

Lady Gaga began her journey at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris at the opening ceremony, putting on a perfectly opulent and perfectly Gaga show.

The 38-year-old songstress opened the ceremony with a campy rendition of "Mon truc en plumes," originally by Zizi Jeanmaire, complete with pink feathers, a black gown, and show-stopping vocals.

If for some reason you missed Gaga's opening ceremony spectacular (followed later that evening by a comeback from none other than Celine Dion), watch it again in the video below…

Lady Gaga performs at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony

After the ceremony, however, the singer made it a point to check out the games for herself, flanked by her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky.

She was one of many stars that showed up to see the women's artistic gymnastics qualifiers, most notably the comeback performance by Simone Biles.

Simone was making her grand return to the Olympics stage after struggles with her mental health and the "twisties" impacted her run at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

© Instagram Gaga shared her reaction to Simone Biles' performance on vault

However, day two of the Olympics on Sunday proved to be a triumphant moment for Simone, who fought through a flare-up in her calf and a minor injury during her floor routine to post an impressive all-around score, the highest of the day so far.

Gaga joined the likes of Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Chastain, and many more A-listers in the stands watching the Team U.S.A. female artistic gymnastics team doing their thing.

She posted a glimpse of Simone's impressive vault routine on her Instagram Stories, praising the team, and wrote: "Unimaginable strength and talent [heart emojis] will never forget today. I'm so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women!"

Gaga also shared a video of Simone's balance beam routine on her main feed, and the rapturous reaction after she nailed her set, including her screams in the background. She wrote alongside it: "She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!!!!"

Christie Brinkley gushed: "I'm Gaga over Lady Gaga going Gaga over over our Gaga-orgeous Queen Simone Biles!" and Jurnee Smollett added: "WOW!!! We love when a QUEEN SALUTES ANOTHER QUEEN."

© Getty Images Simone made her big return to the Olympics after the "twisties" derailed her previous run

Other fans also left comments like: "​​Imagine having mother of the universe Lady Gaga at the edge of her seat and fangirling over you," and: "Thanks for capturing this incredible moment, so much better than network coverage!" plus a score of applause emojis from another show-stopping gymnast, former Olympic all-around champ Nastia Liukin.

This year's line-up of five includes Simone, the reigning individual all-around Olympic champ Suni Lee, last year's team members Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, and 19-year-old newcomer Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of the Team U.S.A. Olympic delegate.

© Picture Alliance Gaga opened the Olympics opening ceremony with a performance of "Mon truc en plumes"

After finishing with the silver at the previous Olympic games, behind the Russian Olympic Committee, team USA is looking to win the gold once again after their consecutive streak in 2012 and 2016. So far, the women's team has qualified for the team finals, which will take place on July 31.