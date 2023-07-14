Josh Hartnett turns heads as he makes rare appearance with wife Tamsin on the red carpet

Josh and Tamsin's love story began on the set of the movie The Lovers

Making a rare public appearance, actor Josh Hartnett and his wife, actress Tamsin Egerton, graced the red carpet at the Oppenheimer London Premiere on Thursday night.

The couple, known for keeping their personal life relatively private, held hands as they walked into the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. Josh, 44, exuded sophistication in an oversized grey suit paired with a pale blue shirt, which he left partially unbuttoned, adding a touch of laid-back elegance to his ensemble.

On the other hand, Tamsin, 34, stunned in a captivating blue and pink floral tea dress featuring puffed sleeves. The blonde actress styled her hair into a glamorous voluminous look and elevated her ensemble with strappy gold heels.

Josh and Tamsin's love story began on the set of the movie The Lovers, filmed between 2011 and 2012, with the release following in 2013. Since then, they've been inseparable, keeping their relationship largely away from the public eye.

© Neil Mockford Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere

The British actress, Tamsin, boasts a notable filmography including St. Trinian's, Keeping Mum, and Chalet Girl. In recent years, she's appeared in films such as The Lovers, Queen and Country, and Balance, Not Symmetry.

In November 2021, Josh and Tamsin made their love official, tying the knot in a private ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall's Soho room in London.

With the intimate venue seating only 12, it's presumed that the guest list was limited to immediate family and close friends. The news of their wedding surfaced only in early 2022, reinforcing the couple's preference for privacy.

MORE: Black Mirror: all of the season 6 endings explained

MORE: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's love story and marriage beat the odds in this surprising way

© Eamonn M. McCormack Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett met on set of The Lovers

The couple is also proud parents to three children. Their first daughter was born in 2015, followed by a second child in 2017, and their youngest joined the family in late 2019. Since 2020, the family of five has reportedly made their home in Hampshire.

Before his relationship and marriage to Tamsin, Josh was romantically involved with fellow Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals feelings of 'panic attacks' over GMB guest's harrowing experience

MORE: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard left devastated over the loss of beloved GMB guest

© Gareth Cattermole Josh Hartnett keeps his personal life very private

The two met on the set of the 2005 film "The Black Dahlia," and their relationship lasted for almost two years.

Reflecting on the relationship in 2007, Josh admitted to The Mirror: "It was difficult spending so much time apart with all our different commitments and both of us flying all over the world.

At the end of the day, we're just ordinary people and it didn't work." Over the years, Josh has also been linked with notable stars like Mischa Barton, Amanda Seyfried, and Sienna Miller.