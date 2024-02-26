Josh Hartnett, 45, surprises fans as he reveals he privately welcomed a fourth child

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Josh Hartnett pleasantly surprised fans and the media alike with a personal revelation.

The Pearl Harbor actor, aged 45, disclosed that he and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, have quietly welcomed their fourth child into the world.

This news came as a delightful addition to the already joyous occasion, as Josh was attending the awards ceremony for his role in the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan.

The movie earned the prestigious SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. In a conversation with Gold Derby, Josh inadvertently shared the update on his growing family.

© John Phillips Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett

"I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind," he remarked, responding to a query about the burgeoning social media trend dubbed the 'Josh Hartnett Renaissance.'

Despite his busy schedule, Josh expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the balance between his professional and personal life.

© Karwai Tang Tamsin and Josh have been together since 2012

Josh's involvement in Oppenheimer marks a significant moment in his career, sharing screen space with a stellar ensemble cast.

"Being in the film with these other actors and just Chris deciding to choose me to play this role was the winning goal," he shared with Live From E!: SAG Awards.

© Daniele Venturelli The couple quietly wed in 2021

The actor, known for his role in the 2001 blockbuster Pearl Harbor, has since embraced a mix of independent projects and occasional high-profile films, spending much of his time in England with his family.

Josh and Tamsin's journey began on the set of The Lovers, leading to their marriage in 2021. The couple has welcomed their first child in 2015, followed by two more in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

In Oppenheimer, Josh portrays Ernest Lawrence, contributing to the film's exploration of complex themes and historical events.

© Pascal Le Segretain Josh and Tasmin have four children

His elegant presence on the red carpet and the heartfelt celebration with director Christopher Nolan and co-stars highlight the collaborative spirit of the film's cast.

Reflecting on his decision to step away from the limelight in the mid-2000s, Josh opened up about prioritizing his mental health and seeking a more artistically fulfilling path.

"It was the best thing for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay," he explained, emphasizing the importance of a stable home life alongside the privilege of filmmaking.

While Josh has been candid about the roles he has passed on, including opportunities to star in Brokeback Mountain, Superman, and the Dark Knight trilogy, he harbors a hint of regret for not participating in Brokeback Mountain, humorously noting his missed chance to work closely with Joaquin Phoenix.

Josh Hartnett's career, which skyrocketed with his roles in Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, has since evolved to embrace independent cinema, with notable performances in Ida Red, Target Number One, and a standout role in the horror drama series Penny Dreadful.

