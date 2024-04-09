Hugh Jackman reveals morning routine post divorce after 'worrying' fans with recent photos

Hugh Jackman gave fans a look into his morning routine following his divorce from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Wolverine actor enjoyed a delicious breakfast of avocado on buttered toast, with what looked like an omelette too. It seems the 55-year-old particularly enjoys Kerrygold butter from Ireland and French Bonne Maman jam.

© @thehughjackman Hugh enjoys his 'brekkie'

He looked pleased with himself as he smashed avocado into his toast. He captioned the photo: "But first … #brekkie".

Hugh's latest post comes as fans have asked questions about his more casual approach to posting as of late. As the actor shared a photo of himself looking candid, another with his eyes closed, and a one-second video of his hardwood floor on April 2, fans took to the comments to express their concerns.

"You ok Hugh?" One person asked. Another added: "I hope you’re ok mate. Looks like you’ve lost your best friend. Sending hugs xo".

A third wrote: "Ever since late last year, your content has been um how do I put this? So random but it's a fun random so keep it up. You're like that teen who has gone away to college and without the 'Rents being around, you are discovering your own ground. Keep on discovering!"

Since his divorce, Hugh is living in New York. He wrapped up filming for Deadpool 3 in January, due for release this year. As part of his transformation back into his iconic character, the star upped his fitness, sharing clips of himself in the gym. The healthy and balanced breakfast showed that clearly his diet has changed alongside his fitness routine.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman keeps himself in great shape

The couple announced their divorce in September 2023 to People, writing: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They added: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards on June 7, 2017 in New York City.

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Since their divorce, neither Hugh or Deborra-Lee have spoken openly about the breakup - but the actress, 68, did hint towards it in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift," she said. "It is kind of exciting."