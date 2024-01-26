Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected comment about single life after shocking split
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected comment about single life after shocking split

The Wolverine star and his estranged wife were married for 27 years

hugh jackman deborra-lee furness met gala 2023
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

Deborra-Lee Furness has been living life as a single woman ever since she and Hugh Jackman announced their shocking split in September 2023 – and she admits the change is "scary". 

The 68-year-old revealed in a new interview that despite being both "frightened" and "excited" about her future, she is embracing her new life without her estranged husband by her side. 

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness attend The Cinema Society & Bluemercury host the premiere of IFC Films' "Freak Show" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on January 10, 2018 in New York City© Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness split in September 2023

"It is kind of exciting," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift," she added.

Deborra-Lee has been keeping herself busy since she split from Hugh after 27 years of marriage and is focusing on her return to the spotlight. 

The Australian actress is currently promoting her return to the big screen in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, alongside Eric Bana – and she has other projects lined up too. 

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness in matching black T-shirts with white writing© Getty
Deborra-lee Furness is both excited and scared about her future

"I've got a few [projects] up my sleeve, I'm working on a script with Rebecca Rigg, which I want to direct and act in,' she told Yahoo Lifestyle. 

"And who knows there might be a reprisal from the character I play [in Force of Nature]. Hey, maybe another sequel from a character I played many years ago in Shame," she added. 

Despite her breakup with the Wolverine actor, the couple have remained amicable and even reunited on October 12 for a dinner at NYC restaurant Polo Bar, to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday. 

Hugh Jackman cuddling wife Deb in a fluffy coat against a city backdrop© Instagram
Hugh and Deborra-Lee have remained amicable despite their split

"Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening," his reps told Page Six of the dinner, which saw the pair spend time with their two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18. 

Their reunion came less than a month after they announced their separation. 

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they began. 

Hugh Jackman holding a martini glass with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness© Getty
Hugh and Deborra-Lee met in 1995

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." 

The former couple continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. 

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman." 

Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children Ava Jackman and Oscar Jackman attend the handprint and footprint ceremony honoring Hugh Jackman at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2009 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Hugh and Deborra-Lee share two children

Hugh and Deborra-Lee's love story began in 1995 after they met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli

The Greatest Showman star previously revealed that he fell for his future wife after their first meeting – and four months later, they got engaged in Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens before tying the knot on April 11, 1996. 

Hugh Jackman holding an award and kissing Deborra-Lee Furness in a feathered dress© Getty
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness got engaged after four months of dating

"I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget," he told People

"She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more