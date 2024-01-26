Deborra-Lee Furness has been living life as a single woman ever since she and Hugh Jackman announced their shocking split in September 2023 – and she admits the change is "scary".

The 68-year-old revealed in a new interview that despite being both "frightened" and "excited" about her future, she is embracing her new life without her estranged husband by her side.

"It is kind of exciting," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift," she added.

Deborra-Lee has been keeping herself busy since she split from Hugh after 27 years of marriage and is focusing on her return to the spotlight.

The Australian actress is currently promoting her return to the big screen in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, alongside Eric Bana – and she has other projects lined up too.

"I've got a few [projects] up my sleeve, I'm working on a script with Rebecca Rigg, which I want to direct and act in,' she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

"And who knows there might be a reprisal from the character I play [in Force of Nature]. Hey, maybe another sequel from a character I played many years ago in Shame," she added.

Despite her breakup with the Wolverine actor, the couple have remained amicable and even reunited on October 12 for a dinner at NYC restaurant Polo Bar, to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday.

"Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening," his reps told Page Six of the dinner, which saw the pair spend time with their two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

Their reunion came less than a month after they announced their separation.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they began.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The former couple continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee's love story began in 1995 after they met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli.

The Greatest Showman star previously revealed that he fell for his future wife after their first meeting – and four months later, they got engaged in Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens before tying the knot on April 11, 1996.

"I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget," he told People.

"She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

