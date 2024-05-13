Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on single life since split from Hugh Jackman

In the whirlwind of life changes following her split from Hugh Jackman last September, Deborra-Lee Furness is finding strength in her newfound single status and revitalizing her acting career with exciting new projects.

At a recent special screening in New York for Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Deborra-Lee shared her journey of personal growth and resilience with People Magazine.

Reflecting on the lessons she's learned, the 68-year-old actress expressed, "[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient. And that I — we are all a constant evolution."

This optimistic outlook shines through as Deborra-Lee navigates her new chapter with grace and determination.

Deborra Lee Furness speaks about her single life post split from husband

The Australian actress also revealed that her two adopted children, son Oscar and daughter Ava, have been incredibly supportive of her return to the silver screen after a hiatus.

"They're very supportive of any pursuits. We're all supportive of each other in any artistic pursuit that we do," she said, highlighting the close-knit bond within her family.

Deborra-Lee Furness seen with friend during Australian Open

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Deborra-Lee shared her ambitious plans for her post-breakup career.

She's currently working on a script with Rebecca Rigg, which she aims to direct and act in. "I've got a few [projects] up my sleeve," she disclosed enthusiastically, hinting at potential new roles and even a sequel to her character from Force of Nature.

"Hey, maybe another sequel from a character I played many years ago in Shame," she added, teasing more exciting possibilities on the horizon.

Deborra-Lee's personal and professional life took a public turn when she and Hugh Jackman, her husband of 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023.

Deborra-Lee Furness attends the special screening of "Force of Nature: The Dry 2"

In a heartfelt statement, the couple shared their decision to part ways: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The couple emphasized that their family remains their highest priority and expressed their commitment to handling this transition with "gratitude, love, and kindness." They also requested privacy as they navigate these changes, underscoring the respect and care they continue to hold for each other.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh are seen on November 10, 2022 in New York City.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh had first met on the set of Correlli in 1995 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, tying the knot in 1996.

Over the years, they adopted two children and shared countless memories, making their recent announcement all the more poignant for fans and supporters.

On the professional front, Deborra-Lee's latest project, Force of Nature, follows the success of The Dry, a local hit film which grossed an impressive $22 million at the Australian box office in 2021. Filmed in Victoria in 2022, the new film continues the murder mystery theme and is based on another bestselling novel by Jane Harper, with Robert Connolly returning as director.

Despite the considerable gap in her resume since appearing on screen in the mini-series Hyde & Seek in 2016, and before that in the film Blessed in 2009, Deborra-Lee is poised to make a significant comeback.