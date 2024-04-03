Hugh Jackman sparks debate with latest post: ‘Are you OK?’

Hugh Jackman recently left his fans scratching their heads with an enigmatic series of posts on Instagram.

At 55, Hugh shared two close-up photographs of himself and a fleeting one-second clip showcasing a floor, sparking a wave of curiosity and amusement among his followers.

One image captured Hugh with his eyes serenely closed, seemingly lost in thought in a public space.

Accompanying this photo was a simple yet intriguing caption: "More!" This cryptic message, paired with the randomness of the posts, led to an outpouring of reactions from his audience.

Fans praised Hugh's candid and spontaneous social media presence, with one admirer expressing admiration for his authentic sharing style, saying, "I absolutely adore how u just post whatever the mood is, that's why I look up to sm." Another fan noted the shift in Hugh's content, describing it as "so random but it's a fun random so keep it up."

Comments ranged from humorous observations, likening Hugh's late-night musings to their own galleries filled with candid snaps and random videos, to concerns for his well-being, with a straightforward "Are you ok?"

This unexpected turn in Hugh's social media activity comes in the wake of his announcement last year regarding the end of his 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple, who met on the set of Correlli in 1995 and married the following year, publicly shared their decision to separate in pursuit of personal growth.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the Costume Institute Gala in 2017

In a heartfelt statement to their fans, they reflected on their journey together, expressing gratitude for the shared love and commitment that characterized their nearly three decades of marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared, underscoring the mutual respect and affection that continues to guide them.

© Gotham Hugh Jackman split from his wife last year

As they navigate this new chapter, Hugh and Deborra-Lee have emphasized their family's well-being as their paramount concern, requesting privacy as they adjust to these changes.

The couple, who together adopted two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, signed off their announcement with a unified voice, signaling the end of their public discussion on the matter.

