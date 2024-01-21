Deborra-Lee Furness shares telling message as she returns to Australia amid split from husband Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness has recently returned to Australia, embracing her new chapter as a single woman following her split from husband Hugh Jackman.

The Aussie actress, known for her dynamic presence on and off-screen, made a bold statement during a recent outing in Sydney's Bondi.

Sporting a white T-shirt emblazoned with 'Expletive HAPPENS' in bold lettering, the 68-year-old Deborra-Lee appeared both relaxed and fit as she stepped out for breakfast at the trendy Bills café in the beachside suburb.

Her outfit, comprising white jeans with rolled-up hems and matching stacked sneakers, complemented her carefree demeanor.

© Andrew Athineos Deborra-Lee Furness is pictured in Bondi with while out for breakfast at Bills Cafe in Sydney

Deborra-Lee chose a clean, peachy makeup look with pink lipstick, and her blonde hair was styled loosely away from her face, adding to her effortless charm.

She completed her ensemble with a black, crossbody bumbag and a pair of round, reflective sunglasses, a testament to her enduring style.

© Andrew Athineos Deborra-Lee Furness has returned to Australia amid split from husband

This appearance follows the recent announcement of her separation from Hugh Jackman, the Australian actor, with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.

The couple, who had become an emblem of enduring love in the entertainment industry, surprised fans with their decision to part ways.

In a statement to People, they expressed their gratitude for the years spent together and their commitment to their family.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hugh and Deborra announced their split in 2023 after 27 years of marriage

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said. Emphasizing the importance of family, they asked for privacy as they navigate this transition.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh, who tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of Correlli in 1995, adopted two children during their marriage: son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children Ava Jackman and Oscar Jackman back in 2009

Their family has always been a focal point of their lives, with both Deborra-Lee and Hugh often speaking about the joy and fulfillment that parenthood brought them.

In another intriguing twist, Hugh hinted last month at the release of a tell-all memoir. According to US Weekly, this book is in its early stages but promises to offer a candid look at Hugh's life and career, including insights into his recent divorce.

The memoir is anticipated to provide a platform for Hugh to share his journey and experiences, marking a new phase of openness in his life.

