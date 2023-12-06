T.J. Holmes' ex-wife's life post-divorce is in stark contrast to his with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes has thrust himself back into the limelight with Amy Robach after a year out of the spotlight, but what about his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Amid new reports that Marilee is now dating Amy's ex, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, the former GMA3 hosts have a new podcast, Amy and T.J.

They've laid bare the difficulties of navigating their relationship in the wake of their firing from ABC. But as they remain defiant that they did not start their romance until their subsequent marriages had come to an end, fans are eager to know how T.J.'s ex is coping.

WATCH: T.J. Holmes' tribute to ex-wife Marilee Fiebig went viral amid his romance with Amy Robach

The immigration lawyer has been mostly silent since their breakup and although she released a statement at the time, she's since retreated from the spotlight and barely posted on social media.

However, as T.J. and Amy bask in their new joint career venture, Marilee has taken a very different and charitable path.

Four days before the couple's podcast premiere, Marilee reappeared on Instagram with a heartfelt and lengthy post detailing what she has been up to.

© Getty Images T.J. and Marilee were married for 12 years

Alongside several photos of her hard at work, she wrote: "In mid-November, I visited South Sudan, with several @savethechildren board of trustees and senior leadership colleagues.

"South Sudan is a country that has been depicted narrowly as a dangerous place to visit, riddled with civil wars, unrest and instability.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. have broken their silence over their relationship on their new podcast

"South Sudan is a country that has been depicted narrowly as a dangerous place to visit, riddled with civil wars, unrest and instability. In my case, being back on the continent where I was born after so many years away brings a feeling of joy that is impossible to describe and overwhelms me with gratitude."

Marilee revealed her work with Save the Children has been "impactful" and "eye-opening" to witness and she felt emotional seeing how women have prevailed in the aftermath of the civil wars.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig working for Save the Children

She continued: "We witnessed a Children’s Parliamentary session, supported by Save the Children and led by students as young as 8, who discussed issues facing their generation and future, such as equitable education, food security, and global warming."

Marilee's impactful post sparked a huge reaction from fans who commented: "A woman of substance, making her mark upon the world," and, "you have a beautiful heart and kind spirit. We support YOU! You are an example in more ways than one."

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's daughter Sabine in a photo shared on her 10th birthday

Marilee became the chief diversity officer of Save the Children in 2021. She shares her daughter, Sabine, 10, with T.J. who has two other children from previous relationships.

Marilee's only statement since news of T.J. and Amy's romance was made public was made to the Daily Mail when her divorce lawyer spoke on her behalf.

Amy and T.J. are laying bare their secrets

Attorney Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.