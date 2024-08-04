Jane Pauley's home life: from famous husband to adorable grandchildren

Jane Pauley is set to interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the couple mark Meghan's 43rd birthday.

The interview is Harry and Meghan's first joint in-person interview since their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Jane is certainly qualified to conduct the interview after becoming legendary American journalist Barbara Walters' successor on NBC's Today programme.

WATCH: Relive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Jane stepped away from the network in 2003, and in 2014 she was the subject of a CBS interview; positive viewer responses to the interview ended up landing Jane a regular role on the network, and she currently hosts her own show.

Away from the cameras, Jane has settled down with a famous husband and is a doting mother and grandmother. Here's all you need to know about the presenter's home life…

Husband

Jane is married to cartoonist Garry Trudeau, the creator of the Doonesbury comic strip, which follows fictional characters from varying backgrounds, including the President of the United States.

© Gary Gershoff Jane married Garry in 1980 after meeting in 1975

The couple first met in 1975 when Jane's Today co-host Tom Brokaw introduced the pair. The pair walked down the aisle on 14 June 1980, but Garry's career ended up delaying the couple's honeymoon!

Speaking on CBS, the Pulitzer Prize winning star revealed: "Yeah, I had strips to finish up. And I would finish them often at the airport. It was always working around the margins of family life."

Children

Jane and Garry are doting parents to three children, welcoming twins Rachel and Richard in 1983 and son Thomas in 1986.

Rachel, who generally goes by Rickie, initially graduated from Yale with an art history degree, but instead of following in her father's footsteps, she later decided to attend law school, earning a degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2013; she currently works for Liberty Mutual Insurance.

© X Rickie referenced her famous dad with her daughter

A year after her graduation, Rickie walked down the aisle with Robert Steinsdoerfer, with the pair welcoming a son in 2015 and a daughter in 2019. Announcing the birth of her daughter, Rickie shared a snap of the youngster in a baby grow decorated with a strip from her father's comic which read: "It's a woman! A baby woman!"

Richard, meanwhile, has entered into a career in the media industry and is a crossword writer for major publications like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.

© X Jane is a doting grandmother to her grandchildren

Thomas has worked with both the MLB and NBA before starting work with a start-up company. He is also a father of two sons, welcoming the duo with his college sweetheart, Juliana Thornsten.