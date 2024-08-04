Jamie Oliver beams alongside rarely-seen sister in must-see throwback photo

Jamie Oliver has shared a string of touching throwback family photos to mark his sister Anna's birthday.

Amongst the snapshots, which were shared to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the restaurateur, 49, uploaded a delightful snapshot of himself beaming from ear to ear as he posed with his sibling.

© Instagram The sibling duo looked so similar as they beamed for the camera

The pair looked so similar with their matching blonde hair and near-identical smiles. Whilst Jamie looked dapper in a moss green corduroy jacket and a crisp white shirt, his sister nailed power dressing in a chic, rust-hued blazer which she teamed with a sparkly baguette bag.

Elsewhere, Jamie also included a charming picture of his sister holding a large wooden tray studded with homemade ravioli. Alongside his images, proud brother Jamie gushed: "Happy birthday Anna… from your nutty brother xxx."

© Instagram Jamie paid tribute to his sister on her birthday

Jamie is extremely close to his family. He grew up living in The Cricketers pub in Essex with his parents, Trevor and Sally, and his younger sister Anna.

During an interview with the Guardian in 2013, Jamie said: "My dad put me to work in the pub as a young kid to earn pocket money, a pound an hour.

"My parents had a really strong work ethic that they've passed on to me. When I tried to sleep in, my dad would aim the hose at my bedroom window to wake me up at the crack of dawn."

© Getty Images The chef has starred in numerous TV shows

Whilst Jamie has since carved out a successful career as a chef, he initially explored his passion for drumming during his teenage years. Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, Jamie's wife Jools explained: "When I first met him he was a drummer and that's what got me, rock star image you know!"

She continued: "He was 17 or 18 and in a band, he invited me to a gig so I went along to some sweaty disgusting place and I went along to watch, and then we all got on the bus home and then that was it.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2000

"He was quite popular so I thought 'I want a piece of that', and he was very cool and the man about town. When I was 18 he asked me out on a date and then we had a courtship for a year and we have never separated since, never broken up."

Jamie's family life

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jamie Oliver's family life

Jamie and Jools, who wed in 2000, share five children together: Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, Petal, 15, Buddy, 13, and River, seven.

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

They live in a gorgeous home in Essex which they reportedly snapped up for a whopping £6 million. Their property features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.