Lauryn Hill leaves fans devastated with surprise move — details

A new tour by Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, titled The Celebration Continues: The Miseducation Anniversary Tour, that was set to begin in the United States on August 9, has suddenly been canceled.

Per a report from Variety, dates for the tour have been removed from Ticketmaster and ticket holders received notifications that they will be getting refunds on their purchased tickets.

Live Nation, the promoter organizing the tour, has also marked all dates as canceled and their site reads: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," while sharing a note of incoming refunds.

The tour was set to begin on August 9 in Tampa, Florida and continue until September 21 in Holmdel, New Jersey. The tour also has a four-date European leg in the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands, for which tickets remain available.

Neither Lauryn, 49, nor the other members of the Fugees, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, have commented on the cancellation. Fans of the singer have also taken to social media to share their frustration.

One wrote on X: "I want somebody to believe in me the way Lauryn Hill ticket holders believe they'll get to see her perform," and another added: "At this point, I don't blame Lauryn Hill and the Fugees. I blame yall for buying tickets in the first place," with a third joking: "The only way I'd go to a Lauryn Hill concert is if I'm in the car with her on the way TO the concert."

Other fans voiced their frustration that this had become a recurring theme for the tour. The reunion tour with the Fugees, a celebration of Lauryn's acclaimed 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was first announced in 2021, then postponed and canceled the following year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It finally kicked off soon after and has received acclaim. However, several times over its multi-year run, one or several dates have been canceled in the midst of touring on a few days' notice. On multiple occasions, however, those cancellations have stemmed from Lauryn's own issues with vocal strain.

Last November, she shared a lengthy post thanking fans for their endless support and citing vocal strain as the reason for canceling the rest of the shows for 2023 and rescheduling them to 2024, alongside new dates.

"I'd like to start this off by saying how much I've enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us," she penned.

"As many of you may know, I've been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time."

"In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely."

Lauryn added: "We want to thank everyone who celebrated with us—EVERY. SINGLE. FAN. …and ALL band, crew, production, staff, family, friends and Day 1-OG-CAMP members who helped make each and every single night LEGENDARY!"