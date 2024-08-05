Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keith Urban reveals unfortunate development after leaving Nicole Kidman and daughters
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban attend to the the Women's Street Final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Keith Urban reveals unfortunate development after leaving Nicole Kidman and daughters

The Australian-American musician was most recently in Paris at the Olympics with daughters Sunday and Faith

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Just days after attending the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris with his family, Keith Urban is back on the road and continuing to tour the greater North American area.

However, the Australian-American musician, 56, experienced an unfortunate hiccup on his ongoing tour when one of his performances ended up getting canceled.

Keith and his band were scheduled to perform as one of the headliners of the Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Camrose, Alberta over the weekend.

Recommended videoYou may also likeKeith Urban as you've never seen him before

However, hours before the show was slated to take place, event organizers were forced to cancel the remainder of concerts on Sunday, August 4 due to severe weather conditions.

An initial statement was put out by the festival which read: "Due to approaching severe weather, the event has been postponed until further notice. Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and proceed to either the Marketplace Tradeshow Building or Cook County Saloon."

However, an hour later, an update was issued that read: "Due to severe weather conditions, the remainder of the event has been [canceled]," which marked the end of the festival. "We look forward to seeing you all in 2025."

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08© Getty Images
His latest concert at the Big Valley Jamboree in Alberta was canceled

Fans were quite disappointed by the update, with several asking for refunds on the show while others implored attendees to remain safe. Keith, for his part, gave his own followers a bit of a surprise.

LATEST: Nicole Kidman reveals her sweet morning routine with husband Keith Urban

While he was unable to attend and play for them in person, he took to his Instagram Live shortly after the cancellation to play a few songs with his band while inside their tour bus.

View post on Instagram
 

"We're soooo [expletive] that the lightning here tonight caused the promoter to have to cancel the show…," he remarked. "We're all on the bus backstage and wanted to PLAY for you all!"

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted taking part in sweet family tradition with teenage daughters

Fans were delighted to see the country music star still in good spirits and sharing some tune anyway, and many left comments like: "So sad we couldn't watch you but we're blasting you on the speaker at camp," and: "Respect!! That's what an awesome artist does — gives his heart and effort on stage and behind the curtain," as well as: "We drove 3 hours today just to see you! Thank you for the acknowledgement from the bus and the song. It helps make it not so bad."

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith © Getty Images
Sunday and Faith joined their parents for the Olympic Games last week

Speaking of buses, though, Nicole Kidman recently spoke with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, and opened about her husband's love for being on the road and, most importantly, cars. In fact, at one point, he even gifted her a Lamborghini.

RELATED: 10 of the most ridiculously expensive celebrity gifts of all time

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," the actress shared. "I'm like, you can pick me up in anything, I'll be happy. I do like a bit of air conditioning."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing on red carpet© Getty Images
Nicole shared in a recent interview that Keith gifted her a Lamborghini, one which he now drives himself

She revealed, though, that Keith was actually the one who drove the Lamborghini, while she preferred to stick to a Subaru. "I think that's why he bought it for me…," she said when Victoria joked about the image of Nicole emerging from a swanky sports car. "He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That's his thing. He's a Queensland boy, came from nothing."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More