Keith Urban reveals unfortunate development after leaving Nicole Kidman and daughters

Just days after attending the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris with his family, Keith Urban is back on the road and continuing to tour the greater North American area.

However, the Australian-American musician, 56, experienced an unfortunate hiccup on his ongoing tour when one of his performances ended up getting canceled.

Keith and his band were scheduled to perform as one of the headliners of the Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Camrose, Alberta over the weekend.

However, hours before the show was slated to take place, event organizers were forced to cancel the remainder of concerts on Sunday, August 4 due to severe weather conditions.

An initial statement was put out by the festival which read: "Due to approaching severe weather, the event has been postponed until further notice. Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and proceed to either the Marketplace Tradeshow Building or Cook County Saloon."

However, an hour later, an update was issued that read: "Due to severe weather conditions, the remainder of the event has been [canceled]," which marked the end of the festival. "We look forward to seeing you all in 2025."

His latest concert at the Big Valley Jamboree in Alberta was canceled

Fans were quite disappointed by the update, with several asking for refunds on the show while others implored attendees to remain safe. Keith, for his part, gave his own followers a bit of a surprise.

While he was unable to attend and play for them in person, he took to his Instagram Live shortly after the cancellation to play a few songs with his band while inside their tour bus.

"We're soooo [expletive] that the lightning here tonight caused the promoter to have to cancel the show…," he remarked. "We're all on the bus backstage and wanted to PLAY for you all!"

Fans were delighted to see the country music star still in good spirits and sharing some tune anyway, and many left comments like: "So sad we couldn't watch you but we're blasting you on the speaker at camp," and: "Respect!! That's what an awesome artist does — gives his heart and effort on stage and behind the curtain," as well as: "We drove 3 hours today just to see you! Thank you for the acknowledgement from the bus and the song. It helps make it not so bad."

© Getty Images Sunday and Faith joined their parents for the Olympic Games last week

Speaking of buses, though, Nicole Kidman recently spoke with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, and opened about her husband's love for being on the road and, most importantly, cars. In fact, at one point, he even gifted her a Lamborghini.

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," the actress shared. "I'm like, you can pick me up in anything, I'll be happy. I do like a bit of air conditioning."

© Getty Images Nicole shared in a recent interview that Keith gifted her a Lamborghini, one which he now drives himself

She revealed, though, that Keith was actually the one who drove the Lamborghini, while she preferred to stick to a Subaru. "I think that's why he bought it for me…," she said when Victoria joked about the image of Nicole emerging from a swanky sports car. "He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That's his thing. He's a Queensland boy, came from nothing."