Lauryn Hill delivers heartbreaking health update: 'This isn't safe'

Ms. Lauryn Hill has shared an update on her health after she was forced to postpone some of her tour dates due to an ongoing vocal injury.

The 48-year-old is currently on her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour: Ms Lauryn Hill & The Return of The Fugees. However, she has been forced to pull out of two performances so far after damaging her voice.

Last week, the singer and rapper announced that on advice from her physicians, she was postponing her October 23 show in Philadelphia. Then, on October 30, she postponed her show in Fort Worth, Texas, with only a few hours' notice, leaving many of her fans frustrated.

© Getty Images Lauryn Hill has postponed two shows due to a vocal injury

Taking to social media, the performer admitted that it "isn't safe" for her to continue trying to mask her "injury with medication" to get through her shows.

"Dear Texas, as you may know, I've been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so," she began.

"I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn't safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap."

She continued: "I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight's show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon."

© Instagram Lauryn Hill shared a statement updating fans on her health battle

Many of her followers expressed their disappointment at the last-minute cancellation, with one responding: "Three hours before the concert is ridiculous. I was about to hit the road thank God I didn't. I feel bad for everyone that took off work and came all the way to Forth Worth just to see you…"

A second said: "I'm not buying my tickets until she is on the stage!" A third added: "BROKEN RECORD…. how about y'all just start charging people at the door so they don't waste their time and money making plans."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Lauryn Hill reunited with The Fugees' Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for her tour

There were some though who understood that her health comes first. "Y'all she fought thru her Chicago show. And she did a damn good job. Performers are humans. Y'all would be mad if she sang with no voice and mad if she didn't show up it's lose-lose!" 2

Another added: "It's awful to see the consumer entitlement/lack of empathy here. From human to human: please get well. Health and wellbeing above everything (including all of us)."

© Getty Images Lauryn Hill has been ordered to rest her voice by her doctors

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour comes two years after The Fugees' own 25th anniversary tour for their second acclaimed album, The Score, which was eventually canceled after just one show.

She is slated to return to the stage on November 2 in Denver, followed by stops in Los Angeles on November 5, Oakland on November 7, and Seattle on November 9. Her show in Philadelphia has been rescheduled to November 25, although there is no word yet on when she will return to Texas.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.