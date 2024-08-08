Tracee Ellis Ross looks phenomenal in micro bikini

Tracee Ellis Ross proved that age is just a number after showcasing her toned body while on vacation in Switzerland this week.

The Blackish star posted a slew of photos and videos to her 11.3 million Instagram followers, giving us a glimpse into her gorgeous European vacation.

She glowed in the first image, wearing a multi-colored bikini and her hair tied up in a bun, while taking a dip in a crystal-clear lake.

"A little taste of family time in the town we grew up in", she captioned the post, which included snaps of her family enjoying the Swiss countryside. The fashionista attended the Institut Le Rosey, a private Swiss boarding school where she completed her studies.

Tracee, the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, was joined by her siblings, Evan, Ross, Chudney and Rhonda, and her nieces and nephews on the trip. The family share a close bond, and the actress never wastes an opportunity to gush about them.

© Instagram Tracee is soaking up the sun in Switzerland with her family

"I love being an aunt. I am an aunt to my nieces and nephews," she said on NPR's It's Been A Minute.

"It is a role that I love that I just cherish, that allows for deep connection, and also a real sort of playfulness." Although she does not have kids of her own, it seems she has her hands full with her nieces and nephews!

© Instagram Tracee was joined by her siblings Evan, Ross, Chudney and Rhonda

As for how she achieves her toned abs, the 51-year-old is as fit as ever, thanks to her holistic approach to working out. She told PopSugar in 2017 how she "loves sweating" as it allows her to "process everything that goes on during the week and move it through my body".

She has been working out with the Tracy Anderson Method, which is popular amongst a slew of celebrities. Tracy told US Weekly in 2021 how hard her client works for her toned figure.

© Getty Images Tracee is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross

"It's really underdeveloped to say, like, 'Oh, I only want to work on this,' or 'I only want to work on that.' It's all connected…[Tracee] respects her whole body, and she works on her whole body."

Eating well is another core component of Tracee's health journey; the actress revealed to People that her food philosophy allows her to "actively love" herself. "I have this philosophy on eating that it not only has to taste good in my mouth but also feel good in my body," she said. "So, a lot of things that taste good in my mouth don't feel good in my body."

© Instagram Tracee is a fan of the Tracey Anderson Method

Despite this, the American Fiction actress always allows herself the freedom to eat what she wants; she told PopSugar, "I eat chocolate if I want chocolate. I'm a big salty person; I love olives, I love potato chips, I love French fries."

She continued, "I eat a lot of all the other things that I eat [besides dairy, sugar and gluten]. I am not somebody who will sit down and eat a small bag of potato chips...I eat the whole bag!"