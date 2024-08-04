Kathie Lee Gifford shares bittersweet update from home amid 'painful' health ordeal

Kathie Lee Gifford is recovering at home from her recent hospitalization with the help of a special someone cheering her up.

The former Today Show anchor, 70, recently suffered a painful setback in her recovery from a hip replacement surgery after a sudden fall left her with two fractures in her pelvis.

Now, as she continues on her road to recovery, she has her first grandson Frankie — named after her late husband Frank Gifford — to bring a smile to her face.

Over the weekend, Kathie took to Instagram with a grateful update, sharing a photo of little Frankie, who is her son Cody Gifford's first son with wife Erika Gifford, looking adorable as ever planted in an overflowing basket of plush animals.

"So grateful to my beautiful daughter-in-love, Erika, who sent me Frankie in a basket to cheer me up!" Kathie wrote in her caption, and noted: "And it arrived on my precious daughter, Cassidy's birthday! I am truly blessed," referring to her daughter, who last year welcomed her first son, Finn, with husband Ben Wierda.

"My sincerest thanks to all of you for your precious prayers. May God bless you all," the former LIVE with Regis & Kathie Lee host added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to further cheer her on amid the health ordeal, with one writing: "Sending love and prayers that your spirits are lifted and whatever is getting you down turns around."

Others followed suit with: "So precious and sweet. I was sorry to hear of your fall. I know firsthand how challenging it can be to 'slow down' when you have been a person always on the go," and: "So precious! Kathie Lee, what a beautiful example of love, kindness, boldness and compassion, you are! Thank you for being you and that beautiful light that you shine for the world! Praying for your quick and complete recovery!"

© Instagram Kathie is based in Nashville

Kathie, speaking with People after the fall, which she said was far more painful than the hip replacement surgery and its recovery, shared: "It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot [...] And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back."

© Instagram The former Today Show star has three grandchildren

"That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am," she said.

© Getty The Gifford family in 2012

She also noted it was a "humbling" experience that left her not trusting herself. "You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older," she noted, adding: "As much as I don't wanna think about it, I am."

"But it's OK," she emphasized, and lastly shared: "I'm going to get out to my little farm one of these days and stick my feet in my salt pool. The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down. I've been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, 'You've planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.'"