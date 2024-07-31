Gwen Stefani's son Kingston debuts 'insane' new tattoo — see selfie of teen

Kingston Rossdale has added to his collection of ink with a brand new tattoo.

The 18-year-old showed off his new body art on Instagram with a selfie and a shout out to the tattoo artist.

The artwork spread down his arm and featured a studded chain design. "@ricky.sunshine is insane," he captioned the photo on his stories.

Kingston had painted black and red nails in the snapshot and wore a selection of chunky rings.

He has several other smaller tattoos and piercings too, just like his famous dad, Gavin Rossdale.

© Instagram Kingston Rossdale showed off his new ink

Kingston recently surprised fans with his appearance for a whole other reason when he shared another selfie, and eagle-eyed fans noticed a frightening accessory.

The teen had a yellow and white snake coiled tightly around his neck as he casually played his guitar.

© Instagram Kingston is so much like his dad

It appears he's following in his mom, Gwen Stefani and dad's musical footsteps and has a passion and a talent for it.

He previously surprised fans when he sang at his stepdad, Blake Shelton's Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, and marked his debut as a performer.

© Instagram Kingston with his girlfriend Lola

And it appears he's not the only one of Gwen and Gavin's kids who has the gift of music.

On July 29, their son Zuma, 15, joined Blake on stage at his bar too. He performed Zach Bryan's "Oklahoma Smokeshow," to huge cheers from the guests.

© Christopher Polk Zuma joined Blake on stage

Blake introduced his stepson with a proud but simple shoutout: "Zuma Rossdale, everybody," he said.

Gwen and her youngest son, Apollo, were in the crowd to cheer him on as Zuma stepped onstage in full denim and a cowboy hat.

Both Kingston and Zuma favor the guitar and the latter has often shared his love of country music.

© Emma McIntyre Gwen is a proud mom of three

Gwen welcomed all three of her boys during her ill-fated marriage to Gavin which ended in 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

Gavin opened up about the breakup during an interview on podcast Amy & T.J. with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

© Instagram She shares her sons with Gavin

He said: "I feel bad for my kids, that's it. That would be the most profound thing, of like, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives.

"It wasn't fun for me to be from a broken home. I think in a way it gave me a career so I don't mind, because I turned it around into sort of an interesting career path, but it can be quite debilitating for kids… The overriding thing is like, you don't want to let your kids down."