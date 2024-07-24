Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son, Kingston, 18, will shock fans when they see his appearance

Kingston Rossdale has inherited his parents' music talent and is growing up to look more like his rocker dad everyday.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's firstborn showed off his guitar playing skills in a new video — but fans might flip out for a different reason.

Taking to Instagram, the 18-year-old shared a clip of himself strumming the instrument from inside his home.

WATCH: Kingston Rossdale plays guitar with a snake wrapped around his neck

He wore numerous rings and a nose piercing and his floppy, brown hair fell forward as he played.

And on closer inspection, in addition to a chunky necklace, Kingston had a snake wrapped around his neck.

© Instagram Kingston pictured with his longtime girlfriend, Lola

The white and yellow reptile was coiled tightly around him, however, the teen wasn't batting an eyelid as his cozy companion.

In fact, he made no reference to it on his story, and instead used the post to tell his friends he has a new number and to "DM me."

Kingston is the oldest of Gwen and Gavin's three boys — including Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten. The couple divorced in 2015.

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake with her three boys

He recently jetted to the UK to spend time with family.

Kingston shared photos with his half sister, Daisy Lowe, who Gavin shares with his ex, Pearl Lowe.

© Instagram Daisy Lowe is Kingston's half sister

Daisy shares a close relationship with her half siblings, and was with them to catch the 2024 Euros final on Sunday, July 14.

He's gearing up for a big life change as in April, his longtime girlfriend, Lola, is leaving California to attend college.

© Instagram Kingston has known Lola since they were little kids

While paying tribute to her on her 18th birthday, Kingston wrote: "Wow, Lola I’ve known you since we were 11 years old and I can’t believe I'm sitting here writing this for you as you turn 18.

"These years have gone by so fast, honestly I don't know where I'd be without you, without your love, and your support. You never fail to make me smile, our long car rides with singing and dancing. Our Mcdonalds nights, and the cuddles that feel everlasting.

© Instagram Gavin adores his kids

"Will be missed so bad when you’re at college, you're my best friend and everything I've ever dreamed of in a partner.

"I'll never do life without you, my other half, my whole wide world. I could write a trillion songs about you and still have to write a trillion more just to say how much I love you.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple divorced in 2015

"Happy Mf 18 crazy girl. You deserve the world, and I can't wait to see what you do cause I know you'll change it.#crazy4you."

It's not publicly known what Kingston's future plans are but he clearly has a gift for music.