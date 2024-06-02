Gavin Rossdale reveals surprising difference between him and son Zuma — and how he takes after stepdad Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's kids may have very musical parents — and a musical stepdad — but apparently their music similarities don't run that deep.

The "Underneath It All" singer and the Bush frontman, who were married from 2002 to 2016, share three boys, sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, who recently turned ten.

And while they could be taking after their dad's rockstar style or their mom's ska, pop punk origins, as it turns out, Zuma is in fact taking after none other than his stepdad Blake Shelton's country roots.

Recommended video You may also like Gavin Rossdale's glimpse into co-parenting away from home

Gavin, recently speaking with Us Weekly while promoting his band Bush's new album, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, revealed his middle son Zuma does have the musical gene, however he's far more interested in country and blues than rock.

"One son loves the Pumpkins and … Zuma, he's got the country bug," the doting dad shared, noting: "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."

He went on to comment that while he certainly does "support him playing blues scales," he admitted it's not the easiest. "[It] is the last thing I want to hear in my house, really, to be honest," Gavin confessed, explaining: "Blues scales — there's a specific pentatonic scale that rock and roll uses that we've never used in Bush. We don't use that. … So he comes in and shows the pentatonic scale. I'm like, 'Oh God.'"

© Instagram Gavin with his three sons, daughter, and granddaughter

"That's how much I love him. I will support him making any music. Even the blues," Gavin further joked.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale addresses current relationship with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, admits he feels 'shame' over divorce

MORE: Gavin Rossdale goes public with his new girlfriend — all we know about Albanian pop singer

Disagreement over the blues aside, Gavin is always gushing about how proud he is of his three boys — he also shares daughter Daisy Lowe, 35, with ex Pearl Lowe — and has opened up about how far he's come as a father.

© Instagram

During a recent appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast Gavin reflected on his divorce from Gwen, and how it may have impacted his kids.

MORE: Gwen Stefani sheds light on son Apollo's relationship with stepdad Blake Shelton in milestone birthday tribute

Though he maintained: "I know in my heart that I'm super consistent," when it comes to his role as a father, he did share that he wishes he had more of a connection with Gwen herself.

© Getty Gwen and Blake with the boys

As he opened up about the "shame" and sadness he feels about having gotten divorced, while he emphasized he tries to live without regrets, he did admit: "Sometimes I wish that… when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me."

He went on: "I feel bad for my kids. That's the overriding thing. The rest of it, it comes with the territory… but that's the most profound," adding that he wishes he could have "figured out a way to not have that in their lives."