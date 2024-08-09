Keith Urban enjoys celebratory time away from wife Nicole Kidman and two daughters

Keith Urban recently enjoyed a well-deserved night of celebration, away from his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith.

The country music star took to Instagram to share the joy of the evening, captioning his post: "@sunfestcountry what a crowd !!!!! @thebvj we sooo wish we could’ve played for you Sunday night. love ya Canada."

Fans of the Australian-American musician, 56, quickly flooded the comments with their excitement and praise.

One particularly enthusiastic fan wrote: "You were fan-freaking-tastic!! I was so thrilled to be there and you blew my expectations outta the water! You taking the bracelets from my sister-in-law and signing my brother's cutout were incredible as well. Wish I was as close to the stage as they were!" Another chimed in, saying, "You put on an incredible performance! Thank you @keithurban and @sunfestcountry."

However, Keith’s night of triumph followed closely on the heels of a less fortunate event during his ongoing tour.

He had been scheduled to headline the Big Valley Jamboree country music festival in Camrose, Alberta, over the weekend. Yet, just hours before the show was to take place, the festival organizers were forced to cancel the remainder of the concerts on Sunday, August 4, due to severe weather conditions.

The festival initially released a statement advising attendees of the delay: "Due to approaching severe weather, the event has been postponed until further notice. Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and proceed to either the Marketplace Tradeshow Building or Cook County Saloon."

Unfortunately, the weather did not improve, and an hour later, a final update was issued: "Due to severe weather conditions, the remainder of the event has been [canceled]." The message concluded with a note of optimism, "We look forward to seeing you all in 2025."

The news of the cancellation left many fans disappointed, with some requesting refunds and others urging fellow attendees to stay safe.

But in true Keith Urban fashion, the country star found a way to turn the situation around. Unable to perform live on stage, Keith surprised his followers by hopping on Instagram Live shortly after the cancellation.

From the comfort of his tour bus, he and his band treated fans to an impromptu performance. "We're soooo [expletive] that the lightning here tonight caused the promoter to have to cancel the show," he said, clearly frustrated but still full of energy. "We're all on the bus backstage and wanted to PLAY for you all!"

Fans were thrilled by this unexpected gesture, with many expressing their gratitude in the comments. "So sad we couldn't watch you but we're blasting you on the speaker at camp," one fan wrote. Another added, "Respect!! That's what an awesome artist does—gives his heart and effort on stage and behind the curtain." A particularly touched fan shared, "We drove 3 hours today just to see you! Thank you for the acknowledgment from the bus and the song. It helps make it not so bad."

While Keith was busy keeping spirits high despite the storm, Nicole was sharing a different kind of story.

In a recent conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, she opened up about her husband’s love for the road and, in particular, his passion for cars. The actress revealed that Keith, a self-confessed car enthusiast, once gifted her a Lamborghini. "My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," Nicole confessed with a laugh. "I'm like, you can pick me up in anything, I'll be happy. I do like a bit of air conditioning."

Nicole went on to share that despite the lavish gift, it was Keith who often drove the Lamborghini, while she preferred the comfort and practicality of her Subaru. "I think that's why he bought it for me," she quipped when Victoria teased her about the image of Nicole stepping out of a sleek sports car. "He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That's his thing. He's a Queensland boy, came from nothing."