Nicole Kidman's latest tribute to close-knit family revealed as ageless star turns 57

Nicole Kidman has had many reasons to celebrate over the past few months, most recently on Thursday, when she marked her 57th birthday.

The Hollywood star was surrounded by her close family members on the special day, including husband Keith Urban, and her teenage daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

And just days before her big day, the notoriously private star took to Instagram to reflect on another special moment this year, paying tribute to her family in the process.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress uploaded several group photos of herself and Keith, their daughters, and her sister Antonia and her family, which had been taken on the red carpet at the recent AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, held in LA in May.

In the caption, she wrote: "I'll never forget the extraordinary feeling of being in a room surrounded by all the people I love and admire, and I can't wait to experience it again and share it with all of you tonight at 10pm/PT on @TNTDrama! Thank you, thank you, thank you."

© Gilbert Flores Nicole with her husband Keith Urban, daughters Sunday and Faith, and niece Sybella

At the special event, Nicole revealed that it was the first time she had allowed her youngest two children to step out into the spotlight to accompany her and Keith on the red carpet.

Sunday and Faith both looked glamorous in floor-length dresses for the occasion, and their famous mom paid a special tribute to them during her acceptance speech.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award

She said: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

The Hours actress also revealed that she would be having a party at her LA home after the ceremony, something that her daughters were excited about.

© Getty Nicole and Keith with their daughters at home in Sydney

Talking to People ahead of the event, she said: "We're going to do a post wrap-up at the house late, late tonight. There's a party afterwards, and they're like, 'Oh, there's a party?' That's what they're excited about."

Nicole is also mom to older children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman in 2004 with her older children Bella and Connor Cruise

While Nicole has kept her children out of the spotlight, Sunday and Faith are both showing signs of following in her footsteps, having appeared in several of their mom's shows over the years as extras.

Sunday and Faith have appeared in Big Little Lies, as well as The Undoing, which was filmed in New York City in 2020.

© Getty Images Nicole with her daughters on the set of The Undoing

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

The sisters have also had voice roles in the movie Angry Bird 2, and it's safe to say Nicole was incredibly proud, paying tribute to her two "little birds" in a sweet social media post at the time.