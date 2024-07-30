Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted taking part in sweet family tradition with teenage daughters

Family day trips don't get any cooler than watching Team USA's gymnastics team win gold at the Olympics so of course Keith Urban wanted to memorialize the moment!

Keith has been in Paris with wife Nicole Kidman and their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and in a sweet moment caught on camera, Keith was seen snapping a selfie of his family as they sat in the stands.

Faith was on the far left, with mom Nicole second left next to Sunda and then Keith on the end; Faith, 13, wore black and white long-sleeved tee and had her hair swept off her face with a pair of sunglasses, while 16-year-old Sunday wore a black bandana top with her long brunette locks falling loose over her shoulders.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole, Keith and their two girls are seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

Nicole wore a pale yellow blouse with ruffle detailing while Keith kept it casual in a bomber jacket and baseball cap.

The sweet family selfie came as the four joined other major A-listers to watch Simone Biles – the most decorated gymnast of all time — Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey win gold in the women's gymnastic all-around team event.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole and Keith have been enjoying their time at the 2024 Olympics

The family have been enjoying the Games, with the four watching the Women's Skateboarding final two days earlier, cheering on fellow Australian, 14-year-old skateboarder Chloe Covell.

They have also made the most of being in the city of Love, with Nicole and Sunday both attending watch brand Omega’s "Her Time" event in Paris.

© Pascal Le Segretain The family cheered on the skateboarders

The mother-daughter duo looked effortlessly chic as they posed together for photographers, with Oscar winner Nicole rocking a Parisian fit of a loose white cropped short-sleeved top paired with a tea-length skirt for the event.

Sunday Rose, clearly following in her mom's footsteps, opted for a gray tuxedo-inspired vest paired with fitted slacks.

© Shutterstock Sunday Rose has been attending more events with her mom

Nicole's decision to allow her daughters to attend more high profile events comes as they are now both teenagers, and capable of making informed choices.

Their first big event came earlier in 2024, when they helped their mom celebrate her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award by attending the star-studded Hollywood ceremony.