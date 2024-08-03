Nicole Kidman reveals her sweet morning routine with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 18 years and the Oscar-winning actress has now revealed how the pair start every morning – by holding hands.

Nicole, 57, and Keith have welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and 13-year-old Faith Margaret, and have busy lives, with Keith a touring musician and Nicole working on numerous film sets, but when they are together, they maintain connection by ensuring regular affection.

© Theo Wargo Keith and Nicole attend The 2023 Met Gala

"It’s such an unstable industry and he’s my solace," Nicole told Victoria Beckham in a new interview for Vogue Australia. "Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk–and we hold hands. We love holding hands."

Nicole and Keith are raising their girls in Nashville, in a $3.47 million home they purchased in 2008 that features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a tennis court and huge swimming pool.

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Keith and Nicole attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024

The pair also own an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. After 18 years of marriage, however, Nicole told Posh Spice that she doesn't have any marriage advice but that "compromise" is key.

"Compromise as well. A lot," she said. "It’s always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance…We don’t gloat about it. People always ask, 'What’s your marriage advice?' We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way."

© Pascal Le Segretain Keith and Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole and Keith have been spotted this past week in Paris, enjoying the Summer Olympics with their girls and in a sweet moment caught on camera, Keith was seen snapping a selfie of his family as they sat in the stands.

The family selfie came as the four joined other major A-listers to watch Simone Biles – the most decorated gymnast of all time — Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey win gold in the women's gymnastic all-around team event.

The family have been enjoying the Games, with the four watching the Women's Skateboarding final two days earlier, cheering on fellow Australian, 14-year-old skateboarder Chloe Covell.