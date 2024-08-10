Kris Jenner shares unseen baby photos to mark special family milestone

Kylie Jenner is living her best life as she turns 27, and her mom Kris Jenner made sure to mark the extra special occasion with the most adorable Instagram post.

The momager, 68, took to the photo-sharing app to pay tribute to her daughter on the special day with a number of previously unseen photos of her millionaire daughter as a baby.

Kylie looked super cute as a little baby in a pink dress with a tulle skirt and flowers, and in a second photo the then-toddler looked adorable in blue plaid with red bows in her hair. Another photo saw Kylie and Kendall twinning in Burberry plaid dresses as they both smiled at the camera, looking practically identical.

Interspersed between baby photos of the makeup mogul, Kris had posted photos of herself and her daughter in which they were all dressed up and their resemblance was undeniable.

She made sure to also include photos of her grandchildren, Kylie's daughter Stormi and son Aire, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

The momager wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!

"I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day. You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong", she continued.

"You amaze and inspire me and so many others to be the very best version of ourselves. You teach me something new every day about love, life, and resilience, and I am incredibly blessed to be your mommy," Kris added, before finishing: "May all of your dreams come true!!!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo."

Kylie's business

Kylie has certainly picked up her mom's business acumen, as her Kylie Lip Kit business that she founded 10 years ago has grown into a multi-million dollar business - now known as Kylie Cosmetics, as it expanded from lip kits into skincare and other makeup products.

Originally, Kylie was considered to be the world's youngest "self made" billionaire at 21 years old, however this was debunked by Forbes in 2020 when they said the company "is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe."

This hasn't stopped Kylie Cosmetics from still being worth a huge amount of money, and as of 2024, she is reportedly worth an impressive $710 million.