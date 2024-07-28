Kaley Cuoco celebrates with 'soul mate' Tom Pelphrey in sweet family photos

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Kaley Cuoco and her adorable family of three.

On Sunday, July 28, The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated her partner Tom Pelphrey's 42nd trip around the sun, and shared a heartwarming tribute in his honor,

The Flight Attendant actress, 38, and the Ozark actor have been together since April 2022, and in April 2023, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Matilda Carmine, who they've nicknamed Tildie.

In honor of Tom's special day, Kaley took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of the pair through their more than two years together. They included a selfie in bed, having coffee in the morning, at the beach while Kaley was pregnant, and of course, photos with the adorable Matilda.

"42 never looked this damn good!" Kaley wrote in her caption alongside a fire emoji, adding: "Happy birthday to my soul mate."

She continued: "You make everything better... love celebrating every milestone together," and concluded with: "What a life! I love you, birthday boy!"

Tom then replied in the comments section under the post: "Love you!! The last 2 1/2 years have been the best years. Thank you for including the beach photo (yes we paid for that)," and fans kept the celebratory messages coming.

"Happy for you and beautiful family," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "This kind of love is beautiful, so happy you found it. Oh and your daughter is all of the CUTENESS," and: "He is so talented and, of course, you're freaking FABULOUS! Cheers to all the good for your beautiful family!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Tom. I'm so happy for you two. Beautiful couple and beautiful little baby."

© Instagram Kaley and Tom started dating in April 2022

Since Kaley and Tom started dating, they have long delighted fans with candid glimpses into their relationship, and their journey as first time parents.

© Instagram They welcomed Matilda in late April 2023

The doting mom has also opened up about both the whirlwind beginnings of their relationship, and their hopes of expanding their family; they were set up by their manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and first met at the premiere of Ozark in April 2022.

© Instagram Both of them have been previously spotted wearing wedding rings, though they haven't confirmed if they've tied the knot

Kaley, speaking on the Smartless podcast last year, when asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do." She also remembered having the same certainty when she and Tom first learned they were expecting, as she shared: "We got pregnant two months in," adding that despite the whirlwind nature of it all, her and Tom are "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync."

"We're not 20 anymore," she emphasized, and further recounted: "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"