Travis Scott arrested day before Kylie Jenner's birthday at 2024 Olympics - what happened

Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris, France, a day before Kylie Jenner's 27th birthday.

The 33-year-old rapper was arrested in the early hours of Friday August 9, local time, inside a five-star hotel after he had spent the day cheering on Team USA in the basketball semi-finals at the 2024 Olympics.

It is alleged Travis had attacked a security guard who attempted to break up an altercation between Travis and his bodyguard.

"I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard," the Paris prosecutor's officer said in a statement.

"The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office."

Earlier that evening Travis had spent time at L'Arc Paris, a nightclub where many French Olympians have been celebrating these past two weeks. Rapper Quavo was also performing, as was DJ Lucky, and Travis was seen in Instagram Posts on the mic and hyping up his friends.

The arrest comes almost two months after he was arrested in Miami in June on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

His attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement at the time: "Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding.

"There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."

Kylie and Travis have been connected since 2017 when they first met, and in 2018 they welcomed their daughter Stormi. They split in 2019 but rekindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and welcomed their second child son Aire, in early 2022.

They split again in 2023 but have been co-parenting, with Kylie telling the Wall Street Journal that same year that they're "doing the best job that we can do".

