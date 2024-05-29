Al Roker takes Today Show viewers through never-before-seen section of studio as he declares 'we need some help'

Al Roker isn't one to shy away from joking around on the set of the Today Show, often serving as the main source of light-heartedness on the show.

The 69-year-old NBC News meteorologist did just after an interview segment between co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie with Fixer Upper hosts Joanna and Chip Gaines.

Watch below as Al turned the segment into a desire for "some help" on set of the NBC studio, and why it had his co-hosts repeating "oh no,"…

WATCH: Al Roker asks for 'some help' with hidden section of Today studio

Guests Joanna and Chip spoke on the show about the milestone anniversary of their show Fixer Upper, which is celebrating 10 years since its debut with the spin-off Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, and spoke about balancing their lives in the spotlight with raising five kids.

"For us, the kids, family, that's what grounds us the most, and that's been [it]. Even before the cameras, we always just moved together, if that makes sense," Joanna explained.

Chip called it a "little herd" and Joanna continued: "As Fixer started, you saw the kids were always with us. [We're] always trying to bring them down the journey, no matter what it looks like. But knowing that they're the most important thing."

© NBC Al jokingly asked for "some help" sorting through Studio 1A's back room near the stage

Al himself is a dad-of-three, as are all of the main Today anchors, who all had an exasperating moment of their own last week on the show in conjunction with the announcement of Apple Music's 100 greatest albums of all time list, proving that the co-hosts' banter really is what makes the show.

MORE: Al Roker causes chaos live on Today — and his co-star has this to say

Prior to the announcement, some of the hosts threw around their own guesses, with Craig Melvin hoping for something from Michael Jackson or The Beatles, Savannah betting on U2's The Joshua Tree, and Hoda banking on Rumours by Fleetwood Mac.

© NBC Hoda and Savannah were left in hysterics and kept repeating "oh no" as Al went along

However, it was the list's top ten, delivered by Sheinelle Jones covering for Carson Daly on PopStart, that really ignited some disagreements, as music would.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer steps in for Al Roker on Today after retirement joke

While the general consensus was positive for some of the entries, including Amy Winehouse's Back to Black, Beyoncé's Lemonade, and Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, Frank Ocean's 2016 record Blonde ended up sparking more debate than the others.

© NBC The banter between the Today co-hosts is a winning combo!

As soon as Sheinelle revealed it was at number five, Craig immediately started exclaiming "What?!" multiple times, and Al responded: "I'm sorry, but no," as their two other co-anchors giggled. Sheinelle tried to defend the experimental pop-R&B record by asserting they "read the lyrics."

MORE: Al Roker roasts Today Show co-star on live TV in front of much-younger sub — and they're very familiar!

Lauryn Hill's genre-defining The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was crowned as the victor, and while Sheinelle reasoned that the list might have been created in a way to spark "conversation at the watercooler all over the country," Craig couldn't let Blonde's high placement go, backed up by Al. "Frank Ocean? Great album! [Fifth] best of all time?!"

© NBC "This used to be our orange room. It's just a mess, we need help," he joked.

Savannah herself was upset when she found out that her U2 pick ended up far down at number 49, throwing her hands up in surrender and saying: "I can't fix my face now!"